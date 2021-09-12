FOOTBALL - WEEK 3
Newton 35, Casey-Westfield 27
Mason Mulvey passed for 178 yards, and Isaac Flowers ran for 106 in Newton's win over Casey-Westfield Friday.
The Eagles scored on second, fifth, sixth, and seventh drives in their 35-27 win over the Warriors.
Newton (3-0, 2-0 Little Illini Conference) had a pair of touchdown passes from Mulvey to senior wide receiver Ben Meinhart and two touchdowns on the ground, one from Mulvey and the other from Flowers.
Defensively, Mulvey added seven tackles, while Gus Bierman and Meyer Tarr each had six. Tarr and Braxton Griffith each had one sack in the game, while Riley Hart had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Cumberland 45, Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond) 0
Cumberland, the No. 6-ranked team in Class 1A, defeated Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond) on Friday.
The Pirates won 45-0 to remain undefeated at 3-0 and move to 1-0 in the Lincoln Prairie Conference.
There were no stats available at press time.
FALL BASEBALL
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 12, Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) 1
BSE picked up a 12-1 win over Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) on Friday.
Dalton Myers gave up one run and two hits while striking out 10 batters and walking two over six innings of work for the Bombers.
Meanwhile, at the plate, BSE (6-4, 2-3 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Adam Atwood (1-for-2 with an RBI), Brady Maxey (1-for-3 with an RBI), Wyatt Chandler (1-for-3), Myers (2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs), Wyatt Forbes (2-for-3 with three RBIs), and Jarrett Pasley (3-for-4 with an RBI).
As for the Bobcats, Silas Bizzard, Quaid Schlanser, and Wes Radloff all had hits. Schlanser had the lone RBI, as well.
BCCH falls to 5-3 and 3-3 in the National Trail Conference.
Dieterich 9, Neoga 5
Neoga tied the game in the top of the sixth, but Dieterich responded with four in the bottom half of the inning in Friday's 9-5 win.
Noah Dill went 2-for-2 with three runs, while Pete Britton went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, and Jaxon Funneman 2-for-4 with one RBI. Dill, Garett Niebrugge, and Britton all had doubles, too, with Britton collecting two.
As for the Indians, Kaden Young went 2-for-4 with a double, while Malachi Staszak went 2-for-5 with one run and one RBI.
Dieterich improves to 4-7 and 2-5 in the National Trail Conference, while Neoga falls to 2-7 and 1-6 in the conference.
St. Anthony 2, North Clay 1
North Clay upended St. Anthony in eight innings on Friday night, 2-1.
The Cardinals won on a wild pitch to remain undefeated during the fall season.
Holden Clifton went 2-for-3 with one run, while Carson Burkett went 2-for-4.
On the mound, Donnie Zimmerman pitched eight innings, allowing one hit and one earned run, while striking out five batters and walking two.
Angelo Mendella collected the only hit for the Bulldogs, a double, and went 1-for-4.
North Clay improves to 11-0 and 5-0 in the National Trail Conference, while St. Anthony falls to 8-3 and 4-2 in the conference.
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 5, Altamont 4
WSS scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Altamont on Friday.
Samuel Vonderheide singled home Austin Wittenberg in the Hatchets 5-4 win.
Vonderheide wetn 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Kendall Morris added a double for WSS (4-3, 3-3 National Trail Conference).
Meanwhile, for Altamont (7-2, 4-2 National Trail Conference), Jared Hammer went 3-for-4, with a double and a home run, two runs scored, and one RBI.
BOYS GOLF
Mattoon Invite
Effingham, St. Anthony, and Teutopolis boys golf all competed at the Mattoon Invite on Friday. The two-day tournament concludes on Saturday.
The Bulldogs fired a 312, while Effingham carded a 384, and Teutopolis a 385.
For St. Anthony, Jonathan Willenborg and Thomas Chojnicki carded 74s, while Lane Ludwig shot an 81 and Michael Martelli shot an 83.
The scores that the Bulldogs didn't count were Joey Trupiano's 84 and Dakota Flaig's 84.
For the Flaming Hearts, Colby Haynes shot an 89, while Jett Volpi fired 90, Nick Burgess 99, and Ethan Ritz 106.
The scores that Effingham didn't count were Joe Matteson's 108 and David Splechter's 112.
Finally, for Teutopolis, Hayden Jansen shot an 86, while Adam Lustig shot 97, Ethan Thoele 98, and Brody Thoele 104.
The scores that the Wooden Shoes didn't count were Peyton Tegler's 113, Bennett Thompson's 114, and Gabe Schlink's 114.
VOLLEYBALL
North Clay 2, Neoga 1
North Clay won in three sets over Neoga on Friday.
The Lady Cardinals lost the first set 18-25, won the second 25-19, and won the third 25-18.
As for the Indians, they had contributions from Haylee Campbell (five blocks and five kills), Gracie Gresens (three blocks and four kills), Gracie Eaton (one kill), Sydney Hakman (14 digs), Klowee Conder (one kill and one dig), Andrea Burcham (one block, 13 assists, one dig, and one ace), Sydney Richards (13 kills, 14 digs, and two aces), Ella Shuler (three kills, nine assists, six digs, and four aces), and Avery Fearday (two digs and two aces).
Neoga fell to 2-7 and 0-2 in the National Trail Conference with the loss.
South Central 2, Patoka 0
South Central defeated Patoka on Friday night in straight sets.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-19.
South Central (6-1) had contributions from Zada Reynolds (10 assists, one ace, and seven digs), Sierra Arnold (three kills, one ace, and four digs), Olivia Brauer (one kill, eight assists, one dig, and one block), Brooklyn Garrett (five kills, one ace, and 15 digs), Chloe Smith (one kill), Brooke Cowger (four kills and two digs), Emma Jenne (four kills and two blocks), and Emma Runge (12 digs).
