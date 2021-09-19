FOOTBALL - WEEK 4
Lawrenceville 34, Newton 19
Newton fell to Lawrenceville in Week 4, 34-19.
The Eagles led at halftime 13-6, but the Indians scored 28 points in the second half to win the game.
It was a struggle all across the board for Newton (3-1), as Mason Mulvey only passed for 67 yards and threw two interceptions, while Isaac Flowers only rushed for 66.
However, Flowers did run for a touchdown, while Meyer Tarr and Mulvey also scored touchdowns on the ground.
For Lawrenceville, Brenyn Winningham threw for 108 yards and one touchdown on 12-of-22 passing. Heyden Frey and Ryan Schultz ran for touchdowns, too.
FALL BASEBALL
Altamont 8, Brownstown (St. Elmo) 0
Altamont baseball picked up an 8-0 win over BSE on Friday.
The Indians had contributions from Mason Robinson (3-for-4 with one run, one double, one triple, and one RBI) and Kienon Eirhart (2-for-4 with two RBIs). Jared Hammer went 1-for-3 with a double, too.
The Bombers had contributions from Dalton Myers (1-for-3) and Wyatt Forbes (1-for-3).
Altamont improves to 9-3 and 5-3 in the National Trail Conference. BSE falls to 8-6 and 2-5 in the conference.
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 15, Dieterich 1
WSS dominated in its 15-1 win over Dieterich Friday.
Tyler Wetherell went 3-for-5 with three runs and one RBI. Samuel Vonderheide went 2-for-3 with two runs, one triple, and four RBIs, and Jordan Wittenberg went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Gavan Wernsing added two RBIs, as well, and went 1-for-2.
On the mound, Graham Kasey pitched five innings, giving up no hits and one earned run. He struck out seven batters and walked eight.
WSS improves to 6-3 and 5-3 in the National Trail Conference. The Movin' Maroons fall to 4-8 and 2-6 in the conference.
North Clay 10, Neoga 0
North Clay baseball defeated Neoga 10-0 on Friday.
The Cardinals had contributions from Donnie Zimmerman (2-for-4 with one run, one double, and one RBI) and Holden Clifton (2-for-4 with two runs, one double, and two RBIs). Dakota Weidner added a double, and Layton Dawkins had three RBIs, too.
North Clay improves to 15-1 and 7-0 in the National Trail Conference.
The Indians fall to 4-9 and 1-8 in the conference.
St. Anthony 9, South Central 5
St. Anthony picked up a 9-5 win over South Central on Friday.
The Bulldogs had contributions from Colton Fearday (2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI) and Eli Link (2-for-2 with one run, one double, and four RBIs).
The Cougars had contributions from Ethan Watwood, who went 2-for-3 with one run and a double. Chase Thompson added a double and went 1-for-3 with one run and three RBIs, while Aiden Dodson went 1-for-3 with one run, a home run, and one RBI.
St. Anthony improves to 10-4 and 6-3 in the National Trail Conference.
South Central falls to 8-3 and 3-3 in the conference.
VOLLEYBALL
Cumberland 2, New Berlin 0
Cumberland volleyball picked up a straight-set win over New Berlin in the New Berlin Tournament Friday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-23 and the second 25-19.
Cumberland (14-2) had contributions from Mackenzie Taylor (eight kills, 13 digs, and one assist), Carly Thornton (six kills, one block, seven digs, and 13 assists), Kennedy Stults (four kills and six digs), Kendyn Syfert (two kills, one assist, one block, 10 digs, and two assists), Ashton Coleman (two kills, two blocks and one dig), Zoe Mitchell (one kill and one assist and four digs), and Ivy Ayers (14 digs and four assists).
Cumberland 2, Liberty 0
Cumberland picked up a straight-set win over Liberty in the first match of the New Berlin Tournament Friday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-14 and the second 25-11.
Cumberland (13-2) had contributions from Mackenzie Taylor (eight kills, two aces, one block, and 10 digs), Kendyn Syfert (four kills, one ace, eight digs, and two assists), Kennedy Stults (four kills, two aces, and 10 digs), Zoe Mitchell (two kills, two aces, and one assist), Carly Thornton (one kill, one ace, seven digs, and 13 assists), Ivy Ayers (one kill, two aces, 10 digs, and two assists), and Ashton Coleman (three blocks).
