BOYS BASKETBALL
Cumberland 51, Tri-County 37
Cumberland defeated Tri-County, 51-37, in the Lincoln Praire Conference Tournament Friday.
Elijah McElravy led the Pirates (10-12) with 12 points, while Gavin Hendrix had 10, Trevin Magee and Blake McMechan had eight, Maddox McElravy had six, Wiley Peters had five, and Jaxon Boldt had two.
Olney (Richland County) 57, Newton 39
Newton fell to Olney (Richland County) in the Little Illini Conference Tournament championship game Friday.
The Eagles' loss pushed them to 14-7 on the season.
There were no stats available.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 47, Effingham 37
Teutopolis defeated Effingham, 47-37, on Friday night.
Kaitlyn Schumacher led the Lady Shoes (16-6) with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting with seven rebounds and three steals; Izzy Hardiek had 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting with two rebounds and one steal; Kaylee Niebrugge had seven points on 4-of-4 shooting with five rebounds, two steals, and one assist; Grace Tegeler had six points on 2-of-6 shooting with three rebounds and two steals; Emily Konkel had four points on 1-of-8 shooting with two rebounds, one steal, and one block, and Zoe Cremens had three points on 1-of-1 shooting.
Meanwhile, for the Hearts (16-9), Sawyer Althoff led the team with 11 points, while Meredith Schaefer had seven, Madison Mapes had five, Coralin Ohnesorge and Marissa Allie had four, and Sidney Donaldson and Ella Niebrugge had three.
