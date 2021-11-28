GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 64, Olney (JV) 26
St. Anthony defeated the Olney junior varsity team in the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
The Bulldogs won 64-26.
Anna Faber led St. Anthony (3-2) with 11 points. Cameron Rios had 10 points. Lucy Fearday had nine points. Grace Karolewicz had eight points. Maddie Kibler and Abbi Hatton had six points. Izzy Hakman, Kallie Kabbes, and Ava Faber had four points and Stacie Vonderheide had two points.
Olney 57, St. Anthony 46
St. Anthony fell to Olney Friday in the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Bulldogs lost 57-46.
Lucy Fearday led St. Anthony (2-2) with 19 points. Riley Guy had 14 points. Stacie Vonderheide and Abbi Hatton had four points. Grace Karolewicz had three points and Maddie Kibler had two points.
Newton 35, Flora 30
Newton defeated Flora on the final day of the Bob Kerans Tournament at Newton.
The Lady Eagles won 35-30.
Morgan White led Newton (2-4) with eight points. Elley Bennett had eight points and five rebounds. Brooke Schafer had seven points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Ava Kessler had four points and two steals. Amber Russell had four points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals, and Alexis Hetzer had four points and three steals.
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 63, Macon Meridian 36
CHBC defeated Macon Meridian in the CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
The Bobcats won 63-36.
Gracie Heckert led CHBC (5-0) with 25 points, eight rebounds, five steals, and nine assists. Lani Morrison had 18 points and five steals. Marissa Summers had eight points. Madison Wojcik had seven points and seven rebounds. Ruby Stuckemeyer had four points and seven rebounds and Abbi Morgason had one point.
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 67, Red Hill 27
CHBC defeated Red Hill in the CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
The Bobcats won 67-26.
Gracie Heckert led CHBC (4-0) with 24 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Lani Morrison had 15 points, five steals, and five assists. Marissa Summers had seven points and six rebounds. Madison Wojcik had six points. Harleigh Bunch and Hallye Morrison had four points. Karlee Smith, Ruby Stuckemeyer, and Kendyll Vaughn had two points, and Macee Rodman had one point.
Cumberland 49, Macon Meridian 33
Cumberland defeated Macon Meridian in the CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
The Lady Pirates won 49-33.
Abbie Becker led Cumberland (3-1) with 20 points. Zoe Mitchell had 13 points. Jadalyn Sowers and Saige Carr had six points, and Paige Dittamore and Stormy Robinson had two points.
Dieterich 48, Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 19
Dieterich defeated Stew/Stras in the CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
The Movin' Maroons beat the Hatchets 48-19.
Kaitlyn Boerngen and Cortney Brummer led Dieterich (2-4) with 12 points. Maddie Brummer had 10 points. Eva Meinhart and Olivia Brummer had four points, and Miley Britton, Morgan Esker, and Brittney Niemerg had two points.
Meanwhile, for Stew/Stras (1-3), Ella Kinkelaar had eight points. Samantha Hayes had six points. Serenity Weeden had three points and Ellie Wittenberg had two points.
Dieterich 54, Ramsey 12
Dieterich defeated Ramsey in the CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
The Movin' Maroons won 54-12.
Ruby Westendorf led Dieterich (3-4) with 18 points. Kaitlyn Boerngen had 13 points. Cortney Brummer had seven points. Brittney Niemerg had six points. Estella Meinhart had four points, and Maddie Brummer, Miley Britton, and Sammi Goebel had two points.
Cumberland 58, Red Hill 26
Cumberland defeated Red Hill in the CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
The Lady Pirates won 58-26.
Saige Carr and Zoe Mitchell led Cumberland (4-1) with 15 points. Abbie Becker had 12 points. Stormy Robinson had 10 points. Jadalyn Sowers had five points and Katelyn Shoemaker had one point.
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 55, Ramsey 24
BSE defeated Ramsey in the CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
The Bombers won 55-24.
Anna Stine led BSE (2-2) with 15 points. Audrey Wilhour had 14 points. Lanie Baldrige had 11 points. Avery Myers had five points. Natelly Beal had four points. Sydney Stine had three points. Jayna Ireland had two points, and Jade Wilhour had one point.
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 39, Brownstown (St. Elmo) 36
Stew-Stras defeated BSE in the CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
The Hatchets beat the Bombers 39-36.
Ella Kinkelaar led Stew-Stras (2-3) with 11 points. Samantha Hayes had 10 points. Ellie Wittenberg had eight points. Serenity Weeden had four points, and Emma Garrett, Ava Richards, and Morgan Mathis had two points.
Meanwhile, Sydney Stine led BSE (2-3) with 15 points. Lanie Baldrige had nine points. Audrey Wilhour had eight points and Anna Stine and Jayna Ireland had two points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 38, Tri-Valley 34
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) defeated Tri-Valley in the Cerro Gordo Tournament Friday.
The Hatchets won 38-34.
Austin Wittenberg and Samuel Vonderheide led Stew/Stras (3-0) with 13 points. Jordan Wittenberg had seven points. Talon Bridges had four points and Landon Miller had one point.
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 69, Heritage 23
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) defeated Heritage in the Cerro Gordo Tournament Friday.
The Hatchets won 69-23.
Samuel Vonderheide led Stew/Stras (2-0) with 20 points. Austin Wittenberg had 17 points. Carter Chaney had seven points. Jordan Wittenberg and Jackson Gurgel had five points. Dylan Curry and Jacob Gracey had four points. Talon Bridges, Rhett Rincker, and Landon Miller had two points, and Nathaniel Gracey had one point.
Vandalia 61, Dieterich 60
Dieterich fell to Vandalia in the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
The Movin' Maroons lost 61-60.
Bryce Budde led Dieterich (0-2) with 27 points. Lucas Westendorf had 13 points. Andrew Wente had eight points. Caleb Gephart had seven points. Pete Britton had three points and Andrew Lidy had two points.
Casey-Westfield 54, North Clay 34
North Clay fell to Casey-Westfield in the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
The Cardinals lost 54-34.
Logan Fleener led North Clay (1-1) with 11 points. Bryton Griffy and Alex Boose had nine points, and Dakota Weidner had five points.
Newton 70, Cumberland 37
Newton defeated Cumberland in the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
The Eagles defeated the Pirates 70-37.
Caden Nichols and Ben Meinhart led Newton (2-0) with 14 points. Evan Schafer had 12 points. Mason Mulvey had eight points. Mason Schafer had seven points. Weston Tharp had five points. Parker Wolf and Dylan Gier had four points, and Elijah Trimble had two points.
Meanwhile, for Cumberland (1-1), Gavin Hendrix led the team with nine points. Trevin Magee had eight points. Jaxon Boldt and Elijah McElravy had five points. Wiley Peters and Maddox McElravy had four points, and Blake McMechan had two points.
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 63, Mulberry Grove 28
SEB defeated Mulberry Grove in the Mulberry Grove Turkey Tourney Friday.
The Eagles won 63-28.
Gavyn Smith and Jarrett Pasley led SEB (3-0) with 13 points. Smith added four rebounds, two assists, and four steals. Pasley added one assist and three steals. Brady Maxey finished with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Adam Atwood had nine points, three rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Caleb Campbell had four points, one rebound, two assists, and two steals. Wyatt Stine had four points and one assist. Quinton Logan had three points, three rebounds, and one assist. Cade Schaub had three points and one assist, and Kyle Behl had three points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.