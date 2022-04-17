SOFTBALL
Effingham 12, Champaign Central 11
Effingham defeated Champaign Central, 12-11, Friday.
Riley Cunningham, Abby Cunningham, Saige Althoff, and Daelyn Dunston had three hits, while Grace Bushur, Sydney Donaldson, Mya Harvey, Jennifer Jamison, and Sawyer Althoff had one hit. Donaldson hit a double, and Riley Cunningham hit a triple.
Riley Cunningham and Saige Althoff pitched for the Hearts. Cunningham threw one inning and gave up one hit, five runs - two earned - and two walks with two strikeouts; Althoff pitched six innings and allowed four hits, six earned runs, and five walks with nine strikeouts.
Newton 7, Altamont 1
Newton defeated Altamont, 7-1, Friday.
Addy O'Dell and Lexie Grove had two hits, while Bailee Frichtl, Amber Russell, Ava Kessler, Allie Stanley, and Emma Kidwell had one hit. Grove and Kidwell hit doubles, while O'Dell and Kessler hit triples.
Amelia Collins started for the Lady Eagles. She threw seven innings and allowed seven hits, one earned run, and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
Meanwhile, for the Lady Indians, Ellie McManaway had two hits, while Peyton Osteen, Bailey Teasley, Julianna Berg, Brianna Grunloh, and Claire Boehm had one hit.
Grace Lemke pitched for Altamont. She threw seven innings and allowed nine hits, seven runs - six earned - and five walks with 12 strikeouts.
South Central 15, Webber 0
South Central defeated Webber, 15-0, Friday.
Kaitlyn Swift, Brooklyn Garrett, Laney Webster, Lily Malone, Abi Shuler, Ryleigh Swartzlander, and Kyra Swift had hits for the Lady Cougars. Kaitlyn Swift had one single and an RBI; Garrett had one single; Laney Webster had one double; Malone had three RBIs; Shuler had three RBIs; Swartzlander had one RBI, and Kyra Swift had one single and two RBIs.
Mattoon 6, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 5
Mattoon defeated WSS, 6-5, Friday.
Ella Kinkelaar had three hits. Karlie Bean, Ava Richards, Sam Hayes, and Alaira Friese had two hits, and Ellie Wittenberg, Gabby Vonderheide, and Kaylyn Carey had one hit. Hayes and Richards hit doubles.
Hayes and Bean pitched for the Hatchets. Hayes threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed one earned run and one walk with one strikeout; Bean pitched 8 1/3 innings and allowed 10 hits, five runs - three earned - with seven walks and five strikeouts.
Cumberland 3, Arcola 1
Cumberland defeated Arcola, 3-1, Friday.
Avery Donsbach had two hits, while Zoe Mitchell, Noraa Cross, and Katie Kingery had one hit. Mitchell and Cross hit doubles.
Callie Lewis pitched seven innings and allowed seven hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts.
BASEBALL
Flora 4, South Central 3
Flora defeated South Central, 4-3, Friday at the South Central Wooden Bat Tournament.
Anthony Buonaura and Andrew Magnus had two hits, while Chase Thompson and Brandt Hiestand had one hit. Magnus hit two doubles.
Ethan Watwood and Spencer Johannes pitched for the Cougars. Watwood threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, two earned runs, and four walks with two strikeouts; Johannes pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and two walks with one strikeout.
North Clay 21, Woodlawn 1
North Clay defeated Woodlawn, 21-1, Friday at the South Central Wooden Bat Tournament.
Layton Dawkins had three hits, Collyn Ballard had two hits, and Holden Clifton, Logan Fleener, Carson Burkett, Jesse Weidner, Dakota Weidner, and Bryton Griffy had one hit. Griffy hit one double, and Clifton hit one triple.
Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond 11, Cumberland 9
Cumberland fell to ALAH, 11-9, Friday.
Sawyer Keyser had two hits, while Blake McMechan, Maddox McElravy, Gavin Hendrix, and Ross McBride had one hit. McBride hit a double.
Jaxon Boldt and McBride pitched for the Pirates. Boldt threw six innings and gave up eight hits, 10 runs - six earned - and three walks with six strikeouts; McBride pitched one inning and gave up one hit, one unearned run, and one walk with one strikeout.
