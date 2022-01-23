BOYS BASKETBALL
Altamont 69, Patoka 31
Altamont defeated Patoka, 69-31, on Friday night.
Mason Robinson led the Indians (16-5) with 16 points; Will Schultz and Eric Kollmann had nine; Wyatt Phillips and Noah Klimpel had six; Jared Hammer had five; Kienon Eirhart had four; Dillan Elam, Tyler Robbins, Avery Jarhaus, and Bryce Suckow had three, and Kaidyn Miller had two.
South Central 69, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 40
South Central defeated CHBC, 69-40, on Friday night.
Aidan Dodson led the Cougars (17-5, 4-1 NTC) with 30 points; Keenin Willshire had 14; Ethan Watwood and Anthony Buonaura had eight; Spencer Johannes had four; London Hails and Brody Markley had two, and Ryan Jenne had one.
Meanwhile, for the Bobcats (8-12, 0-6 NTC), Jadon Robertson led the team with 20 points; Silas Buzzard had 10; Clayton Wojcik and Wes Radloff had four, and Gage Lorton had two.
Saint Elmo/Brownstown 75, Mulberry Grove 51
SEB defeated Mulberry Grove, 75-51, on Friday night.
Jarrett Pasley led the Eagles (11-8) with 25 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals; Adam Atwood had 18 points, three rebounds, one assist, and two steals; Brady Maxey had 11 points, four rebounds, and one assist; Gavyn Smith had nine points, four rebounds, three assists, and four steals; Caleb Campbell had four points, two rebounds, and six assists; Quinton Logan had two points and three rebounds; Brody Mason had two points and one rebound; Cade Schaub had two points and one rebound, and Kyle Behl had two points and one steal.
Centralia 42, Teutopolis 22
Teutopolis fell to Centralia, 42-22, on Friday night.
Caleb Siemer led the Wooden Shoes (14-5) with 11 points; Brendan Niebrugge had six points; Max Niebrugge had three points, and James Niebrugge had two points.
Saint Anthony 52, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 42
Saint Anthony defeated WSS, 52-42, on Friday night.
Brock Fearday led the Bulldogs (12-9, 6-0 NTC) with 16 points; Craig Croy had 10; Griffin Sehy and Max Koenig had seven; Kyle Stewart had five; Colton Fearday had four; Adam Rudibaugh had two, and Michael Martelli had one.
Meanwhile, for WSS (16-4, 3-3 NTC), Samuel Vonderheide had 22 points; Austin Wittenberg had nine; Jordan Wittenberg had eight; Carter Chaney had two, and Landon Miller had one.
Dieterich 47, OPH 38
Dieterich defeated OPH, 47-38, on Friday night.
Pete Britton led the Movin' Maroons (12-6) with 17. Lucas Westendorf had 14. Bryce Budde had 12, and Caleb Gephart and Cole Will had two.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Effingham 51, Mascoutah 44
Effingham defeated Mascoutah, 51-44, to win the Vandalia Mid-Winter Girls Basketball Tournament Friday.
Ella Niebrugge led the Hearts (16-6) with 20 points; Meredith Schaefer had 16; Marissa Allie, Sawyer Althoff, and Madison Mapes had four, and Saige Althoff had three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.