Effingham 14, Civic Memorial 7
Effingham defeated Civic Memorial, 14-7, Friday night.
Jack Harper, Quest Hull, Joe Matteson, and Camden Raddatz had three hits. Gabe Eaton had two hits, and Kaiden Nichols, Gauge Massey, and Max Hardiek had one hit. Eaton and Harper hit doubles, and Raddatz hit a home run.
Salem 7, Teutopolis 6
Teutopolis fell to Salem, 7-6, Friday in a Class 2A Regional Semifinal.
Mitch Althoff had three hits, Sam Bushur and Kayden Althoff had two hits, and Cade Buehnerkemper, Dylan Pruemer, Garrett Gaddis, Caleb Siemer, and Evan Waldhoff had one hit. Bushur, Mitch and Kayden Althoff hit doubles, Garrett Gaddis hit a triple, and Kayden Althoff added a home run.
Bushur and Kayden Althoff pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Bushur threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits, seven runs — one earned — and one walk with six strikeouts; Kayden Althoff pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit.
Brownstown St. Elmo 10, Altamont 4
BSE defeated Altamont, 10-4, Friday in a Class 1A Regional Semifinal.
Tyler Robbins, Mason Robinson, Kienon Eirhart, and Logan Cornett had hits for the Indians.
Jared Hammer, Aden McManaway, Robinson, and Mason Winn pitched for Altamont. Hammer threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, five runs — three earned — and one walk with five strikeouts. McManaway pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout. Robinson pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed three hits, four runs — none earned — and two walks with one strikeout, and Winn pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, and one walk with four strikeouts.
As for the Bombers, Brady Maxey had three hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Dalton Myers had two hits and two RBIs. Cade Schaub had two hits. Adam Atwood had one hit and one RBI. Kevin Hall had one hit, and Kyle Behl had one hit.
Myers also pitched for BSE. He threw six innings and allowed four runs, three hits, and three walks with seven strikeouts.
Newton 4, Marshall 1
Newton defeated Marshall, 4-1, Friday in a Class 2A Regional Semifinal.
Mason Mulvey had two hits, while Mason Schafer, Gage Reynolds, and Owen Mahaffey had one hit. Reynolds and Mulvey hit doubles, while Mahaffey hit a home run.
Schafer also pitched for the Eagles. He threw seven innings and allowed seven hits and one earned run with 10 strikeouts.
Casey-Westfield 2, Neoga 1
Neoga fell to Casey-Westfield, 2-1, Friday in a Class 1A Regional Semifinal.
Ryan Koester, Quintin Richards, and Bryar Hennesay had hits for the Indians. Richards hit a double.
Brady Reynolds and Will O’Dell pitched for Neoga. Reynolds threw five innings and gave up seven hits, two earned runs, and three walks with three strikeouts; O’Dell pitched one inning and allowed two hits with one strikeout.
