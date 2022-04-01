BASEBALL
Dieterich 6, Cisne 1
Dieterich defeated Cisne, 6-1, on Friday.
Noah Dill, Garrett Niebrugge, Austin Ruholl, and Kolton Kidd all collected hits for the Movin' Maroons. Dill and Niebrugge each had doubles.
Dill also got the win for Dieterich. He pitched seven innings and gave up no hits, no earned runs, and one walk while striking out 14.
Flora 9, Altamont 5
Altamont defeated Flora, 9-5, in the first game of a doubleheader Friday at ACHS.
Kaidyn Miller had three hits, one double, and one RBI, Nathan Stuemke had two hits, and Tyler Robbins had two hits — two doubles — and two RBIs.
Jared Hammer and Wyatt Phillips also collected hits for the Indians.
Four different pitchers saw time on the bump for Altamont, too. Mason Robinson started the game, going four innings and allowing three hits, one earned run, and two walks while striking out six. Ethan Robbins went one inning and gave up one hit and three unearned runs while striking out one. Wyatt Phillips pitched one inning and gave up three hits, and one earned run while striking out one, and Mason Winn pitched one inning and struck out one.
Altamont 23, Alden-Hebron 6
Altamont defeated Alden-Hebron, 23-6, in the second game of a doubleheader Friday at ACHS.
Nathan Shepard and Tyler Robbins both had two hits for the Indians. Shepard had two doubles, while Robbins had one.
Stuemke, Dillan Elam, Eli Miller, Kaidyn Miller, Kienon Eirhart, Kaden Davis, Jared Hammer, Aden McManaway, Ben Roedl, and Mason Winn also collected hits for Altamont. McManway's hit was a double.
Robbins and Wyatt Phillips both saw time on the bump for the Indians, too.
Robbins went 2 1/3 innings and gave up no hits, five earned runs, and five walks while striking out four; Phillips went 1 2/3 innings and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out two.
SOFTBALL
St. Anthony 13, Villa Grove 0
St. Anthony defeated Villa Grove, 13-0, in the first round of the Rantoul Tournament Friday at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
Addie Wernsing, Hailey Niebrugge, Lucy Fearday, Anna Faber, and Abbi Hatton all had two hits for the Bulldogs. Niebrugge's two hits were a double and a triple.
Maddie Kibler and Sydney Kibler collected hits for St. Anthony, too.
Fearday got the start in the circle for the Bulldogs, pitching five innings and giving up three hits and zero runs while striking out five.
Altamont 6, Flora 0
Altamont defeated Flora, 6-0, on Friday at Gilbert Park.
Ellie McManaway went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Grace Lemke, Julianna Berg, Lanie Tedrick, and Claire Boehm also collected hits for the Lady Indians.
Bailey Teasley saw time in the circle for Altamont, pitching seven innings and giving up six hits, zero runs, and one walk while striking out 10.
