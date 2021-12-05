Casey-Westfield 49, North Clay 46
North Clay fell to Casey-Westfield on Friday.
The Cardinals lost 49-46.
Logan Fleener led North Clay (1-4) with 22 points. Bryton Griffy had 10 points. Levi Smith had eight points. Dakota Weidner had four points and Brady Ingram had two points.
Dieterich 63, Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 55
Dieterich defeated Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) Friday night.
The Movin’ Maroons beat the Hatchets 63-55.
Bryce Budde led Dieterich (3-2, 1-0 National Trail Conference) with 26 points. Andrew Lidy and Lucas Westendorf had 10 points. Pete Britton had eight points. Caleb Gephart had seven points, and Andrew Wente had two points.
Meanwhile, Austin Wittenberg led Stew-Stras. (4-2, 0-1 National Trail Conference) with 25 points. Jordan Wittenberg had 14 points. Landon Miller had seven points. Talon Bridges had five points, and Samuel Vonderheide had four points.
St. Anthony 71, Sullivan 27
St. Anthony defeated Sullivan Friday night.
The Bulldogs won 71-27.
Adam Rudibaugh led St. Anthony (3-3) with 22 points. Griffin Sehy had 12 points. Craig Croy and Max Koenig had 10 points. Colton Fearday, Will Hoene, and Eli Levitt had four points. Teddy Dietzen had three points, and Adam Rudibaugh had two points.
Cumberland 46, Martinsville 40
Cumberland defeated Martinsville Friday night.
The Pirates won 46-40.
Jaxon Boldt led Cumberland (3-3) with 17 points. Gage Gerhardt had 12 points. Gavin Hendrix had eight points. Trevin Magee had seven points, and Elijah McElravy had two points.
Altamont 82, Vandalia 45
Altamont defeated Vandalia Friday night.
The Indians won 82-45.
Mason Robinson and Eric Kollman led Altamont (3-0) with 16 points. Avery Jarhaus had 14 points. Logan Cornett had eight points. Noah Klimpel had six points. Tyler Robbins had five points. Jack Scott and Mason Winn had four points. Bryce Suckow had three points, and Jared Hammer, Will Schultz, and Kaidyn Miller had two points.
South Central 61, Patoka 36
South Central defeated Patoka Friday night.
The Cougars won 61-36.
Aidan Dodson led South Central (3-1) with 17 points. Keenin Willshire had 12 points. Brandt Hiestand had 11 points. Spencer Johannes had six points. Rahkeim Anderson and Ethan Watwood had five points. Ethan Dunn and Ryan Jenne had two points, and Anthony Buonaura had one point.
Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) 75, Ramsey 49
Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) defeated Ramsey on Friday night.
The Bobcats won 75-49.
Jadon Robertson led Beecher City (4-2, 1-0 Egyptian Illini Conference) with 25 points. Silas Buzzard had 17 points. Kade Persinger had 12 points. Wes Radloff had seven points. Waylon Robertson had five points. Carter Bain had three points, and Rylee Fisher, Beau Brummet, and AJ Radloff had two points.
Newton 55, Paris 48
Newton defeated Paris Friday night.
The Eagles won 55-48.
Ben Meinhart led Newton (4-1, 1-0 Little Illini Conference) with 20 points. Mason Schafer had 14 points. Evan Schafer had eight points. Mason Mulvey had five points, and Parker Wolf and Leo Weber had four points.
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 62, Neoga 60
SEB defeated Neoga Friday night.
The Eagles won 62-60.
Brady Maxey led SEB (6-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference) with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Gavyn Smith had 12 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Caleb Campbell had 12 points, one rebound, two assists, and two steals. Adam Atwood had 11 points, one rebound, three assists, and one steal. Jarrett Pasley had 10 points, one rebound, one assist, and two steals.
Meanwhile, for Neoga (4-2, 1-1 National Trail Conference), Quintin Richards led the team with 19 points. Paci McClure had 16 points. Dontye Perry had 14 points. Wiley Peters had four points. Brady Reynolds had three points, and Kaden Young and Luke Romack had two points.
Webber 52, Brownstown (St. Elmo) 43
BSE fell to Webber on Friday night.
The Bombers lost 52-43.
Jayna Ireland led BSE (3-5) with 11 points. Lanie Baldrige and Avery Myers had eight points. Sydney Stine had seven points. Audrey Wilhour had five points, and Anna Stine and Lexi Seabaugh had two points.
