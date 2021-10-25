FOOTBALL - WEEK 9
Cumberland 44, Tri-City (Sangamon Valley) 8
Cumberland football ended the season 7-1 after a 44-8 win over Tri-City (Sangamon Valley) Friday.
The Pirates had 350 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Logan Thilker threw for 75 yards on 5-of-6 passing and one touchdown while also running for 117 yards on eight carries and two scores.
Meanwhile, Iysten Syfert added 61 yards on the ground on nine carries with two scores, while Galen Martinez also had a touchdown on 50 yards and five touches.
Martinez didn't stop at running the ball, though. He had five catches for 75 yards and one touchdown, as well.
On defense, Syfert led the way with 10 tackles and one tackle for loss, while John Colby Ryan had six tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss, and Jerod Carl finished with eight tackles and two tackles for loss.
Newton 29, Marshall 0
Newton football defeated Marshall Friday, 29-0, to finish the year 5-4.
The Eagles finished with 377 yards of total offense.
Meyer Tarr had 118 yards rushing on 15 carries and one touchdown, while Isaac Flowers had 89 yards rushing on 21 carries and one score.
Behind-center, Mason Mulvey threw for 110 yards on 10-of-18 passing while also rushing for 54 yards on seven carries and two scores, while Ben Meinhart was the leading receiver for Newton, catching eight passes for 88 yards.
As for the defensive side of the football, the Eagles had 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in the victory.
VOLLEYBALL
Teutopolis 2, Neoga 0
Teutopolis volleyball defeated Neoga in straight sets Friday.
The Lady Shoes won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-22.
Teutopolis (13-22) had contributions from Taylor Beuker (one kill and one ace), Jaden Deters (four digs and one kill), Sydnee Huber (one block, five digs, and one kill), Emily Konkel (two blocks, six digs, four kills, and three assists), Molly Pals (five digs, four kills, and two aces), Tia Probst (three blocks, nine digs, four kills, and eight assists), Kaitlyn Schumacher (two blocks and four kills), Macy Swingler (five digs and one ace), Sara Swingler (seven digs, one kill, two aces, and seven assists), and Summer Wall (two digs and one assist).
The Indians had contributions from Ella Shuler (nine digs and seven assists), Sydney Hakman (three digs and one ace), Andrea Burcham (seven digs, nine assists, one ace, and two blocks), Andrea Burcham (seven digs, nine assists, one ace, and two blocks), Gracie Gresens (eight digs, six kills, and three blocks), Avery Fearday (six digs and two kills), Sydney Richards (10 digs, six kills, three aces, and one block), and Allison Worman (four kills and one block).
