FOOTBALL - WEEK 8
Cumberland 41, Cerro Gordo (Bement) 8
Cumberland football defeated Cerro Gordo (Bement) Friday 41-8.
The Pirates improved to 6-1 on the season and close the 2021 regular season portion of the schedule off with Tri-City (Sangamon Valley) on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
Olney (Richland County) 13, Newton 2
Newton football fell to Olney (Richland County) Friday 13-2.
The offensive struggles continued for the Eagles, who finished with 117 yards of total offense.
Isaac Flowers finished with 15 rushes for 93 yards for the lone offensive bright spot.
Defensively, Meyer Tarr had 10 tackles and one fumble recovery, while Adam Koebele had nine tackles and one tackle for loss.
VOLLEYBALL
North Clay 2, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 1
North Clay defeated CHBC in three sets Friday on the second day of the National Trail Conference Volleyball Tournament.
The Bobcats lost the first set 15-25, won the second 26-24, and lost the third 20-25.
CHBC (7-17) had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (eight kills, three aces, and 10 digs), Raechelle Kelly (three aces, nine assists, and four digs), Gracie Heckert (four kills, one ace, and 10 digs), Madison Wojcik (six assists), Marissa Summers (six kills, one assist, and four digs), Karlee Smith (two kills), Kaycie Stefanski (three digs), Aspen Rehkemper (one ace and four digs), Birgen Schlanser (two digs), and Kyleigh Wallace (three assists).
St. Anthony 2, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 0
St. Anthony volleyball defeated CHBC Friday on the second day of the National Trail Conference Volleyball Tournament.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-18.
St. Anthony (20-6) had contributions from Anna Faber (two kills and 15 assists), Elizabeth Kabbes (one kill), Addie Wernsing (one ace), Andrea Rudolphi (one kill), Abbi Hatton (four kills), Ada Rozene (four kills and three aces), Lucy Fearday (seven kills and four aces), and Maddie Kibler (two kills and two aces).
The Bobcats had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (five kills, one ace, and three digs), Raechelle Kelly (seven assists and five digs), Gracie Heckert (three kills and six digs), Madison Wojcik (one kill, one ace two assists, and two digs), Marissa Summers (three kills, one ace, and seven digs), Karlee Smith (two kills), Kaycie Stefanski (one assist), and Kyleigh Wallace (two assists and one block).
Altamont 2, South Central 0
Altamont volleyball defeated South Central in straight sets on the second day of the National Trail Conference Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-23 and the second 25-17.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManway (13 digs, 12 assists, and nine digs), Ada Tappendorf (five digs, one ace, three blocks, and two kills), Ella Ruffner (13 digs, one block, and 10 kills), Lauren Walker (12 digs and one ace), Peyton Osteen (seven digs, one ace, and 10 assists), Briana Hassebrock (one dig and one kill), Brinna Grunloh (one dig), Alyvia Wills (one block and one kill), and Grace Lemke (one dig and four kills).
Altamont 2, Dieterich 0
Altamont volleyball defeated Dieterich in straight sets Friday on the second day of the National Trail Conference Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-10.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (five digs, four aces, eight assists, and six kills), Ada Tappendorf (14 digs, one block, and three kills), Ella Ruffner (two digs and five kills), Lauren Walker (two digs), Peyton Osteen (five digs, three aces, and eight assists), Briana Hassebrock (one dig and two kills), Brinna Grunloh (three digs), and Alyvia Wills (one block and one kill).
