BASEBALL
Altamont 6, St. Anthony 3
Altamont defeated St. Anthony, 6-3, Friday.
Jared Hammer, Kienon Eirhart, and Kaidyn Miller had two hits, while Wyatt Phillips had one.
As for the Bulldogs, Eli Levitt, Colton Fearday, Will Hoene, Angelo Mendella, Brock Fearday, and Brady Hatton had one hit. Brock Fearday hit a double.
Dillan Elam, Hammer, and Mason Winn pitched for Altamont. Elam threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed four hits, one earned run, and four walks; Hammer pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one walk, and Win pitched one inning and allowed two hits and two earned runs.
Brody Niebrugge and Levitt pitched for St. Anthony. Niebrugge threw four innings and allowed six hits and five runs — one earned — with three strikeouts; Levitt pitched two innings and allowed one hit and no earned runs with two strikeouts.
Teutopolis 10, Centralia 4
Teutopolis defeated Centralia, 10-4, Friday.
Dylan Pruemer and Caleb Siemer had two hits, while Sam Bushur, Cade Buehnerkemper, Mitch Althoff, Garrett Gaddis, Caleb Bloemer, and Max Niebrugge had one hit. Bushur, Buehnerkemper, Siemer, and Althoff hit doubles, and Siemer and Althoff hit home runs.
Neoga 5, Dieterich 2
Neoga defeated Dieterich, 5-2, Friday.
Will O’Dell and Malachi Staszak had two hits, while Kaden Young and Quintin Richards had one hit. O’Dell and Young both hit doubles.
As for the Movin’ Maroons, Noah Dill had two hits, while Garrett Niebrugge, Pete Britton, and Braden Shadel had one hit.
O’Dell and Bryar Hennesay pitched for Neoga. O’Dell threw five innings and allowed two hits while striking out six; Hennesay pitched two innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and one walk with one strikeout.
Brownstown St. Elmo 11, Mulberry Grove 8
BSE defeated Mulberry Grove, 11-8, Friday.
Brady Maxey had three hits — including a double and a home run — and two RBIs. Dalton Myers had one hit, a home run, and three RBIs. Wyatt Chandler had two hits — including a home run — and two RBIs. Kevin Hall had three hits — including two doubles. Jarrett Pasley had two hits and an RBI. Nick Nelson had two hits — including a double — and two RBIs, and Kyle Behl had two hits, two doubles, and an RBI.
South Central 6, Flora 0
South Central defeated Flora, 6-0, Friday.
Anthony Buonaura, Andrew Magnus, Ethan Watwood, Brandt Hiestand, and Spencer Johannes had hits. Buonaura hit a double, while Hiestand hit a home run.
SOFTBALL
St. Anthony 19, Nokomis 7
St. Anthony defeated Nokomis, 19-7, Friday.
Cameran Rios had four hits, Addie Wernsing and Hailey Nieburgge had three hits, Maddie Kibler, Abbi Hatton, and Grace Karolewicz had two hits, and Adysen Rios, Sydney Kibler, and Anna Faber had one hit.
Teutopolis 13, Champaign Central 3
Teutopolis defeated Champaign Central, 13-3, Friday in the Newton Round Robin.
Erin Althoff had three hits, Daischa Piedra and Olivia Copple had two hits, and Courtney Gibson, Dani Sarchet, and Jordan Goeckner had one hit. Piedra, Gibson, and Copple hit home runs.
Goeckner also pitched for the Lady Shoes. She threw five innings and allowed seven hits, three runs — one earned — and two walks with three strikeouts.
Newton 11, Teutopolis 1
Newton defeated Teutopolis, 11-1, Friday in the Newton Round Robin.
Amber Russell had three hits, Addy O’Dell had two hits, and Camryn Martin, Bailee Frichtl, Lexie Grove, Ava Kessler, Kayla N. Kocher, and Avery Mulvey had one hit. O’Dell, Russell, and Frichtl hit doubles, and Russell and Kocher hit triples.
As for the Lady Shoes, Erin Althoff, Kaylee Niebrugge, Dani Sarchet, and Olivia Copple had one hit. Althoff hit a double.
Newton 8, Plymouth (Wis.) 3
Newton defeated Plymouth (Wis.), 8-3, Friday, in the Newton Round Robin.
Addy O’Dell and Camryn Martin had two hits, while Lexie Grove, Kayla M. Kocher, and Ava Kessler had one hit. Martin hit a triple.
Neoga 7, Dieterich 6
Dieterich fell to Neoga, 7-6, Friday.
Avery Fearday had two hits, while Andrea Burcham, Audrey Kepp, and Caitlyn Sparling had one hit.
As for the Movin’ Maroons, Kaitlyn Boerngen had three hits, Cortney Brummer had two hits, and Lucie Jansen, Marli Michl, Eva Meinhart, Ruby Westendorf, and Megan Bierman had one hit. Boerngen, Jansen, Meinhart, Michl, and Westendorf hit doubles, and Courtney Brummer hit a triple.
Cumberland 15, Okaw Valley 0
Cumberland defeated Okaw Valley, 15-0, Friday.
Libby McGinnis had three hits, Avery Donsbach, Jadalyn Sowers, and Chaney Thornton had two hits, and Sage Carr, Liz Wilson, Isabel Martinez, Callie Lewis, and Kendyn Syfert had one hit. Martinez, Thornton, Sowers, McGinnis, and Syfert hit doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.