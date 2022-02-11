BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln 42, Effingham 29
Effingham fell to Lincoln, 42-29, in an Apollo Conference matchup Friday night.
The Hearts (9-18, 1-10 Apollo) received nine points from Armando Estrada, eight from Ethan Ritz, seven from Brayden Pals, and five from Garrett Wolfe.
Altamont 60, St. Elmo/Brownstown 53
Altamont defeated SEB, 60-53, in a National Trail Conference matchup Friday night.
The Indians (22-5, 5-1 NTC) received 19 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one block from Mason Robinson; 14 points, two rebounds, and three assists from Noah Klimpel; eight points, three rebounds, and one steal from Will Schultz; seven points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal from Jared Hammer; five points, one rebound, two assists, and one steal from Tyler Robbins; four points, two rebounds, and one steal from Mason Winn, and three points, eight rebounds, and one assist from Eric Kollmann.
Meanwhile, the Eagles (12-15, 1-6 NTC) received 17 points, eight rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block from Caleb Campbell; 11 points and five rebounds from Jarrett Pasley; nine points, six rebounds, and one assist from Gavyn Smith; six points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals from Brady Maxey; five points, six rebounds, and three assists from Adam Atwood; three points, one assist, and one steal from Cade Schaub, and two points and one assist from Quinton Logan.
Cumberland 48, Arcola 45
Cumberland defeated Arcola, 48-45, in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup Friday night.
The Pirates (14-13, 5-3 LPC) received 13 points from Gavin Hendrix, 12 from Maddox McElravy, nine from Wiley Peters, eight from Trevin Magee, and two from Blake McMechan, Elijah McElravy, and Jaxon Boldt.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 69, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 38
WSS defeated CHBC, 69-38, in a National Trail Conference matchup Friday night.
The Hatchets (21-5, 4-3 NTC) received 22 points from Sam Vonderheide, 12 from Austin Wittenberg, 10 from Jordan Wittenberg, nine from Talon Bridges, six from Dylan Curry, four from Sam Welton, and two from Rhett Rincker, Landon Miller, and Jacob Gracey.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats (10-15, 0-7 NTC) received 11 points from Kade Persinger, 10 from Jadon Robertson, nine from Silas Buzzard, three from Carter Bain and Clayton Wojcik, and two from Gage Lorton.
South Central 56, Mulberry Grove 27
South Central defeated Mulberry Grove, 56-27, in a non-conference matchup Friday night.
The Cougars (20-7) received 19 points from Aidan Dodson, nine from Spencer Johannes, eight from Keenin Willshire, seven from Rahkeim Anderson, six from London Hails, four from Brandt Hiestand, and three from Ethan Watwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.