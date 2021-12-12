Altamont 47, South Central 33
Altamont defeated South Central on Friday night.
The Indians bested the Cougars 47-33.
Noah Klimpel led Altamont (4-1, 1-0 National Trail Conference) with 14 points. Mason Robinson had 10 points. Eric Kollmann had eight points. Will Schultz had five points. Mason Winn had four points, and Avery Jarhus and Jared Hammer had three points.
Meanwhile, for South Central (3-3, 1-1 National Trail Conference), Aidan Dodson led the team with 10 points. Ethan Watwood and Spencer Johannes had eight points. Keenin Willshire had four points. Brandt Hiestand had two points, and London Hails had one point.
St. Anthony 68, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 42
St. Anthony defeated SEB on Friday night.
The Bulldogs bested the Eagles 68-42.
Craig Croy led St. Anthony (5-3, 3-0 National Trail Conference) with 26 points and eight rebounds. Adam Rudibaugh had 11 points, six rebounds, and one assist. Kyle Stewart had 10 points, eight rebounds, one steal, and three blocks. Eli Levitt had seven points, one rebound, and two assists. Griffin Sehy had six points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Michael Martelli had four points, two rebounds, and one assist. Collin Westendorf had two points and one rebound, and Will Hoene had two points.
Meanwhile, for SEB (6-3, 1-3 National Trail Conference), Caleb Campbell led the team with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. Gavyn Smith had nine points, eight rebounds, two assists, and four steals. Adam Atwood had seven points, four rebounds, and one assist. Brady Maxey had seven points, two rebounds, and two assists. Wyatt Stine had six points and one assist, and Jarrett Pasley had three points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block.
Neoga 41, Sullivan 38
Neoga defeated Sullivan on Friday night.
The Indians won 41-38.
Quintin Richards led Neoga (6-2) with 13 points. Kaden Young had 11 points. Dontye Perry and Paci McClure had seven points, and Luke Romack had three points.
Newton 59, North Clay 52
Newton defeated North Clay on Friday night.
The Eagles bested the Cardinals 59-52.
Ben Meinhart led Newton (6-1) with 22 points. Mason Schafer had 11 points. Parker Wolf had eight points. Evan Schafer had seven points. Caden Nichols had six points. Weston Tharp had three points, and Leo Weber had two points.
Meanwhile, for North Clay (2-6), Brady Ingram had 17 points. Bryton Griffy had 16 points. Logan Fleener had nine points. Dakota Weidner had five points. Levi Smith had three points, and Alex Boose had two points.
Mahomet-Seymour 46, Effingham 35
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour on Friday night.
The Hearts lost 46-35.
Andrew Splechter led Effingham (2-4, 0-2 Apollo Conference) with 12 points. Brayden Pals had seven points. Jett Volpi and Garrett Wolfe had four points. Armando Estrada and Dalton Fox had three points, and Logan Heil had two points.
Dieterich 65, Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) 29
Dieterich defeated Beecher City on Friday night.
The Movin’ Maroons bested the Bobcats 65-29.
Bryce Budde led Dieterich (4-3, 2-1 National Trail Conference) with 19 points. Caleb Gephart had 14 points. Pete Britton had 10 points. Andrew Lidy had eight points. Lucas Westendorf had five points. Andrew Wente had four points. Ojas Desai had three points, and Jack Bloemer had two points.
Meanwhile, for Beecher City (4-4, 0-3 National Trail Conference), Kade Persinger led the team with nine points. Wes Radloff had seven points. Silas Buzzard had six points. Kenny Robbins had three points, and Clayton Wojcik and Gage Lorton had two points.
Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 55, Shelbyville 29
Stew-Stras defeated Shelbyville on Friday night.
The Hatchets won 55-29.
Samuel Vonderheide led Stew-Stras (6-2) with 26 points. Austin Wittenberg had eight points. Landon Miller had six points. Carter Chaney had five points. Talon Bridges and Jordan Wittenberg had four points, and Sam Welton had two points.
