BASEBALL
Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) 6, St. Anthony 4
St. Anthony fell to Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin), 6-4, at Springfield.
Brock Fearday had two hits (one triple) and one RBI. Aiden Lauritzen had two hits and one RBI. Eli Levitt hit a double and had one RBI. Max Koenig had one and one RBI and Brock Jansen, Will Hoene and Ryan Schmidt had one hit each for the Bulldogs (16-3).
Nick Ruholl, Sam Link and Beau Adams pitched for St. Anthony. Ruholl threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and five runs; Link threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, one run and one walk with one strikeout and Adams threw one inning and had two strikeouts.
Teutopolis 2, Marshall 1
Teutopolis defeated Marshall, 2-1, at Marshall.
Caleb Siemer had two hits (one double). Conner Siemer hit a double. Evan Waldhoff had a hit and one RBI. Logan Roepke and Garrett Gaddis had one hit each and Caleb Bloemer had one RBI for the Wooden Shoes (8-10).
Caleb Siemer pitched for Teutopolis. He allowed four hits and one unearned run with 14 strikeouts over seven innings for the Wooden Shoes.
Altamont 15, Robinson 3
Altamont defeated Robinson, 15-3, at Robinson.
Keegan Schultz had three hits (one double and one home run) and three RBIs. Mason Robinson had two hits and two RBIs. Jared Hammer had two hits and one RBI. Nathan Shepard had two hits. Eli Miller hit a double. Logan Cornett hit a triple and had one RBI. Nathan Stuemke had one hit and one RBI. Kaidyn Miller had one hit and two RBIs and Wyatt Phillips had one hit and three RBIs for the Indians (14-6).
Robinson, Avery Jahraus and Dillan Elam pitched for Altamont. Robinson threw two innings and allowed one walk with three strikeouts; Jahraus threw one inning and allowed two hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk and Elam threw two innings and allowed one hit, one run and two walks with three strikeouts.
Bethany (Okaw Valley) 8, Cumberland 1
Cumberland fell to Bethany (Okaw Valley), 8-1, at Bethany.
Maddox McElravy hit a double and had one RBI and Blake McMechan had one hit for the Pirates (8-11, 3-3 league).
McElravy and Kade McMechan pitched for Cumberland. McElravy threw five innings and allowed six hits, five runs (three earned) and six walks with five strikeouts; McMechan threw one inning and allowed one hit, three unearned runs and one walk.
Trenton (Wesclin) 6, South Central 5
South Central fell to Trenton (Wesclin), 6-5, at the Centralia Baseball Tournament.
Maddox Robb had two hits and one RBI. Aidan Dodson hit a double and had one RBI. Chase Thompson had one hit and two RBIs. Anthony Buonaura had one hit and one RBI and Andrew Magnus, Zane Montes, Callaway Smith and Ethan Watwood had one hit each for the Cougars (17-2).
Watwood pitched and allowed six hits, six runs (four earned) and three walks with four strikeouts over six innings.
Centralia 7, North Clay 6
North Clay fell to Centralia, 7-6, at the Centralia Baseball Tournament.
Logan Fleener had two hits (two doubles) and one RBI. Alex Boose had two hits (one double) and two RBIs. Carder Walden hit a double. Ayden Jones had one hit and one RBI. Cody Zimdars and Ian Jones had one hit and Jesse Weidner had one RBI for the Cardinals (15-5).
Ian Jones, Jack Compton and Boose pitched for North Clay. Jones threw four innings and allowed three hits, one run and one walk with three strikeouts; Compton threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, six runs (five earned) and one walk with one strikeout and Boose threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout.
SOFTBALL
Charleston 9, Effingham 8
Effingham fell to Charleston, 9-8, in the second game of a doubleheader at Charleston.
Mya Harvey had two hits (one home run) and two RBIs. Riley Cunningham had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Jennifer Jamison had two hits. Natalie Armstrong had two hits and one RBI. Jerzi Bierman had one hit and one RBI. Abby Cunningham had one hit and two RBIs and Raegan Boone had one hit for the Flaming Hearts (13-7, 7-3 league).
Natalie Armstrong pitched for Effingham. She allowed eight hits, nine runs (four earned) and five walks with four strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.
Effingham 15, Charleston 0
Effingham defeated Charleston, 15-0, in the first game of a doubleheader at Charleston.
Abby Cunningham had four hits and two RBIs. Mya Harvey had three hits (one double) and two RBIs. Riley Cunningham had three hits and two RBIs. Sidney Donaldson had two hits (one double and one triple) and two RBIs. Jerzi Bierman had two hits. Raegan Boone had two hits and two RBIs. Natalie Armstrong had two hits (one double) and two RBIs and Jennifer Jamison and Kristen Armstrong had one hit and one RBI each for the Flaming Hearts (13-6, 7-2 league).
Natalie Armstrong pitched for Effingham and allowed three hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.
Salem 3, South Central 0
South Central fell to Salem, 3-0, at Kinmundy.
Kaitlyn Swift, Taegan Webster and Kinlee Thompson had one hit each for the Lady Cougars (17-7).
Woodlawn 10, Clay City/North Clay 0
Clay City/North Clay fell to Woodlawn, 10-0, at Woodlawn.
Morgan Hance had two hits for the Lady Wolves (5-6, 3-4 league).
Cumberland 24, Cerro Gordo/Bement 2
Cumberland defeated Cerro Gordo/Bement, 24-2, at Cerro Gordo.
Kendyn Syfert had four hits (one double). Jade Carr had four hits and one RBI. Suzy Fritts had three hits and one RBI. Katie Kingery had two hits and one RBI. Shelby Kingery had two hits (two doubles) and two RBIs. Callie Lewis had two hits and one RBI. Libby McGinnis had two hits (two home runs) and seven RBIs. Jenna Houghman had two hits (one double) and two RBIs. Noraa Cross and Isabel Martinez had one hit each. Avery Donsbach had one hit and two RBIs. Ashton Coleman and Natalie Beaumont had one hit and one RBI each and Chaney Thornton had one hit and one RBI for the Lady Pirates (9-14, 5-3 league).
TRACK AND FIELD
Newton Boys Eagle Invitational
Eight local teams competed at the Newton Boys Eagle Invitational at Newton.
The host Eagles finished second with 95 points. Effingham finished fourth with 67. St. Anthony finished sixth with 51. Altamont finished eighth with 39. Teutopolis finished 14th with 12. CHBC finished 15th with 10 and BSE and North Clay finished in a tie for 16th with six.
Effingham's Caden Walls finished second in the 100-meter dash at 11.18 seconds and third in the 200-meter dash at 23.39 seconds.
Newton's Owen Mahaffey won the 400-meter dash, setting a personal best of 51.18 seconds. Luke Weber finished second in the 800-meter run at 2:05.82.
St. Anthony's Griffen Elder finished second in the 1600-meter run at 4:38.31 and finished second in the 3200-meter run after setting a personal best time of 10:02.46.
Effingham's Logan Heil finished third in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.16 seconds.
Newton's Evan Baltzell finished third in the 300-meter hurdles after setting a personal best of 42.78 seconds.
The Effingham 4x200-meter relay team of Muhammad Freeman, Jacob Weaver, Weldon Dunston and Walls won in 1:32.98.
Newton's Jacob Wickham finished second in the shot put after a throw of 14.71 meters and second in the discus after a toss of 43.50 meters.
Altamont's Jacob Veteto won the pole vault after a leap of 3.73 meters and Teutopolis' Ethan Mette finished second in the triple jump after a leap of 12.69 meters.
Lady Pirate Girls Invitational
Five local teams competed at the Lady Pirate Girls Invitational at Kathryn Connor Hodges Memorial Track.
BSE finished fourth with 62 points. St. Anthony finished fifth with 58. Altamont and Cumberland tied for seventh with 16 and Neoga finished 14th with five.
BSE's Presley Williams finished fifth in the 100-meter dash at 13.49 seconds and third in the 200-meter dash at 27.57 seconds.
Neoga's Addison Mast finished sixth in the 400-meter dash at 1:07.54.
St. Anthony's Emma Helmink finished seventh in the 800-meter run at 2:44.72. The Bulldogs' Mollie Slifer finished fifth in the 1600-meter run after setting a personal best of 5:58.53.
Neoga's Megan Baker finished sixth in the 3200-meter run after a personal best time of 18:33.59.
St. Anthony's Liv Hoene won the 300-meter hurdles after a personal best time of 49.93 seconds and finished second in the 100-meter hurdles after a time of 17.82 seconds.
BSE's 4x100-meter relay team of Addie Sasse, Cordelia Lytle, Addie McWhorter and Williams won in 54.06 seconds. The Bombers' McWhorter won the high jump after a leap of 1.57 meters.
St. Anthony's Allison Geen finished second in the pole vault after a jump of 3.20 meters and BSE's Sydney Stine finished second in the discus after a personal best throw of 32.63 meters.
