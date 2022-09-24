FALL BASEBALL
Teutopolis 6, St. Anthony 3
Teutopolis defeated St. Anthony, 6-3, Friday.
The Wooden Shoes (13-8) scored five runs in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Caleb Bloemer hit two singles and had two RBIs for Teutopolis. Logan Roepke hit one single and had one RBI. Garrett Gaddis hit one single and had one RBI, and Devin Kreke hit one single.
Gaddis and Conner Holescher pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Gaddis threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed two hits, no earned runs, and five walks with one strikeout; Hoelscher threw 1/3 of an inning and had one strikeout.
As for the Bulldogs (19-3), Brock Fearday hit one single and had one RBI. JC Trupiano hit one single, and Will Hoene had one RBI.
Eli Levitt and Fearday pitched for St. Anthony. Levitt threw four innings and allowed four hits, no earned runs, and three walks with seven strikeouts; Fearday threw two innings and allowed one hit, one earned run, and two walks with two strikeouts.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 6, North Clay 4
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg was defeating North Clay, 6-4, Friday before the game ended in the fourth inning.
The Hatchets scored one run in the first, four in the third, and one in the fourth.
Austin Wittenberg hit one single. Carter Chaney hit one single. Tyler Wetherell hit one single. Jordan Wittenberg hit one single and had two RBIs. Rhett Rincker hit one single and had one RBI. Kendall Morris had one RBI, and Connor Manhart had one RBI.
Wetherell and Rincker pitched for WSS. Wetherell threw three innings and allowed four hits, three earned runs, and two walks with two strikeouts; Rincker threw one inning and allowed one hit, one earned run, and three walks with one strikeout.
As for the Indians, they scored one run in the second,d two in the third, and one in the fourth.
Cayden Craig hit two singles. Logan Fleener hit one single. Jesse Weidner hit one double and had one RBI. Daniel Warren hit one single. Ayden Jones had two RBIs, and Ian Jones had one RBI.
BOYS GOLF
Charleston Invitational
St. Anthony finished first at the Charleston Invitational Friday, while the junior varsity Bulldogs came in seventh.
Coen Pennington shot a final round of 71 for St. Anthony. Jonathan Willenborg and Michael Martelli shot 75s. Lane Ludwig shot a 78, and Preston Phillips shot an 84.
As for the junior varsity team, Jack Swingler shot an 81. Charlie Wegman shot an 83. Ryan Schmidt shot an 85. Dakota Flaig shot an 87. Aidan Tegeler shot an 88, and Alec Brown shot an 89.
Effingham also competed in the event, firing a final round of 376 to finish 11th.
There was no other information available.
FOOTBALL
Robinson 27, Newton 14
Newton fell to Robinson, 27-14, Friday night.
The Eagles are now 1-4 on the season and 1-2 in the Little Illini Conference.
