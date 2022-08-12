BOYS GOLF
St. Anthony Boys Golf Invitational
St. Anthony's two teams finished first and second at the St. Anthony Boys Golf Invitational Friday.
The first St. Anthony team carded a team total of 291, while the second carded a team total of 310.
Jonathan Willenborg, Lane Ludwig, and Joey Trupiano led the first Bulldogs' team with a final round of 72, while Preston Phillips shot a 75, Charlie Wegman, 77, and Coen Pennington, 81.
No St. Anthony golfer shot a lower round than Dakota Flaig, though.
Flaig led the second Bulldogs' team with a 71, while Jack Swingler shot a 73, Ryan Schmidt, 82, Alec Hakman, 84, Ethan Karolewicz, 88, and Aidan Tegeler, 95.
St. Anthony also sent two individuals.
Drake Brown shot an 88, while Maddux Clark fired a 92.
As for other local teams, Altamont, Effingham, and Teutopolis also competed in the event. The Flaming Hearts finished ninth after carding a 359; the Wooden Shoes finished 10th after carding a 363, and the Indians finished 15th after carding a 404.
David Splechter led Effingham with an 83, while Colby Haynes (88) was second; Rayden Schneider (92) was third; Brody Boehm (96) was fourth; Cannon Bockhorn (102) fifth and Blayne Pals (113) was sixth.
Hayden Jansen led Teutopolis with an 89, while Adam Lustig (90) was second; Ethan Thoele and Gabe Schlink (92) tied for third; Brody Thoele (95) was fifth, and Noah Koester (99) was sixth.
Lastly, Avery Jarhaus led Altamont with a 77, while Zeke Rippetoe (90) was second; Tyler Ruffner (106) was third; Daniel McCammon (131) was fourth; Alex Walker (136) was fifth, and Jack Mathesius (138) was sixth.
Overall, St. Teresa's Cody Dodson was the low individual for the tournament with a final round of 69, while Vandalia's Jonah Beesley (70) was second. Fellow Vandalia golfer Conner McCall (71) tied Flaig for third place; Willenborg, Ludwig, and Trupiano tied for fifth place; Swingler finished eighth; Richland County's Alex Nealis was ninth after a final round of 74, and Phillips rounded out the top 10 individuals, finishing 10th.
