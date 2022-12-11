St. Anthony 61, St. Elmo-Brownstown 31
St. Anthony defeated St. Elmo-Brownstown on Friday night in a National Trail Conference matchup at the Enlow Center.
The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-1 National Trail Conference) defeated the Eagles (5-3, 0-3 National Trail Conference) 61-31.
Brock Fearday finished with 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting with seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Collin Westendorf had 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting with nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two turnovers. Jonathan Willenborg had eight points on 3-of-4 shooting with three rebounds and one turnover. Ryan Schmidt had seven points on 2-of-5 shooting with one assist and one turnover. Max Koenig had six points on 2-of-6 shooting with four rebounds. Griffin Sehy had three points on 1-of-1 shooting. Brady Hatton had two points with two rebounds and one turnover. Sam Link had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with one rebound, one assist, and one turnover. Michael Martelli had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with one rebound, one assist, and one turnover. Nick Ruholl did not score on 0-of-1 shooting but had one rebound, and Will Fearday did not score on 0-of-1 shooting but had one steal.
As for SEB, Jarrett Pasley had 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting with two rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one turnover. Adam Atwood had six points on 2-of-7 shooting with four rebounds and two turnovers. Wyatt Stine had five points on 2-of-3 shooting with two rebounds, two steals, and two turnovers. Caleb Campbell had five points on 1-of-10 shooting with one assist and one turnover. Brody Mason had three points on 1-of-2 shooting with one rebound and one assist. Cade Schaub had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with one rebound and one steal, and Josiah Maxey did not score on 0-of-1 shooting but had two rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F St. Anthony 20 19 18 4 61 St. Elmo-
Brownstown 14 9 4 4 31
STA — Fearday 16, Westendorf 15, Willenborg 8, Schmidt 7, Koenig 6, Sehy 3, Hatton 2, Link 2, Martelli 2. FG 19, FT 18-23, F 14. (3-pointers: Fearday 2, Westendorf 1, Willenborg 1, Sehy 1)
SEB — Pasley 10, Atwood 6, Stine 5, Campbell 5, Mason 3, Schaub 2. FG 11, FT 3-10, F 14. (3-pointers: Pasley 2, Campbell 1. Fouled out: Schaub)
Dieterich 55, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 40
Dieterich defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City on Friday night in a National Trail conference matchup.
The Movin’ Maroons (5-2, 2-1 National Trail Conference) defeated the Bobcats (2-6, 0-3 National Trail Conference) 55-40.
Lucas Westendorf had 18 points. Caleb Gephart had 14. Kolton Kidd had 12. Jaxon Funneman had four. Cole Will had three, and Garrett Niebrugge and Dane Curry and two.
As for CHBC, Clayton Wojcik had 11. Gage Lorton had 10. Kaidyn Calame had six. Carter Bain, Kenny Robbins, and Trevor Thies had three, and Carson Underwood had two.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Dieterich 13 12 17 13 55 Cowden-Herrick-
Beecher City 12 12 8 8 40
D — Niebrugge 2, Funneman 4, C. Will 3, Westendorf 18, Gephart 14, Curry 2, Kidd 12. FG 19, FT 12-23, F 12. (3-pointers: C. Will 1, Westendorf 1, Kidd 1)
CHBC — Bain 3, Wojcik 11, Underwood 2, Robbins 3, Calame 6, Thies 3, Davis 2, Lorton 10. FG 15, FT 6-10, F 16. (3-pointers: Bain 1, Robbins 1)
Newton 66, North Clay 57
Newton defeated North Clay on Friday night in a non-conference matchup at Newton High School.
The Eagles (6-1) defeated the Cardinals (4-4) 66-57.
Parker Wolf had 20 points. Caden Nichols had 17. Kyle Bergbower had 11. Dylan Gier had 10. Marc Jansen had five, and Gus Bierman had three.
As for North Clay, Cody Zimdars had 23 points. Logan Fleener had 21. Levi Smith and Alex Boose had five, and Ethan Kuenstler had three.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Newton 24 13 15 14 66 North Clay 14 15 17 11 57
NEW — Bergbower 11, Jansen 5, Nichols 17, Bierman 3, Wolf 20, Gier 10. FG 25, FT 8-14. (3-pointers: Bergbower 3, Nichols 3, Jansen 1, Bierman 1)
NC — Zimdars 23, Kuenstler 3, Smith 5, Fleener 21, Boose 5. FG 21, FT 7-12. (3-pointers: Zimdars 5, Fleener 2, Boose 1)
Altamont 72, South Central 45
Altamont defeated South Central on Friday night in a National Trail Conference matchup.
The Indians (3-2, 1-0 National Trail Conference) defeated the Cougars (3-2, 0-1 National Trail Conference) 72-45.
Avery Jahraus had 25 points. Mason Robinson had 23. Logan Cornett and Eric Kollmann had six. Dillan Elam had five. Jared Hammer had three, and Wyatt Phillips and Keinon Eirhart had two.
As for the Cougars, Seth Bergmann had 14 points. Aidan Dodson had 13. Rahkeim Anderson and Anthony Buonaura had six. Brody Markley had four, and Ethan Watwood had two.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Altamont 19 18 19 16 72 South Central 14 12 8 11 45
A — Hammer 3, Phillips 2, Elam 5, Jahraus 25, Robinson 23, Cornett 6, Eirhart 2, Kollmann 6. FG 28, FT 6-8, F 15. (3-pointers: Jahraus 7, Hammer 1, Elam 1, Robinson 1)
SC — Anderson 6, Watwood 2, Dodson 13, Markley 4, Buonaura 6, Bergmann 14. FG 17, FT 6-7, F 9. (3-pointers: Bergmann 4, Dodson 1)
Shelbyville 64, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 59
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Shelbyville on Friday night in a non-conference matchup.
The Hatchets (6-2) lost 64-59.
Jordan Wittenberg had 24 points. Austin Wittenberg had 17. Carter Chaney and Dylan Curry had six, and Jackson Gurgel and Nathaniel Gracey had three.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F WSS 15 12 12 20 59 Shelbyville 9 18 16 21 64
WSS — J. Wittenberg 24, A. Wittenberg 17, Chaney 6, Curry 6, Gurgel 3, Gracey 3. FG 27, FT 10-13. (3-pointers: J. Wittenberg 2, Chaney 2, A. Wittenberg 1, Gurgel 1, Gracey 1)
S — C. Wells 23, Jones 11, E. Wells 10, Hammond 10, McDonald 6, Jokisch 4. FG 30, FT 11-19. (3-pointers: C. Wells 2, E. Wells 2, Hammond 2, Jones 1)
Sullivan 49, Neoga 41
Neoga fell to Sullivan on Friday night in a non-conference matchup.
The Indians (4-3) lost 49-41.
Brady Reynolds and Quintin Richards had 17 points. James Bullock had three, and Braydon Letterle and Kaden Will had two.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Neoga 12 9 8 12 41 Sullivan 11 12 4 22 49
N — Bullock 3, Reynolds 17, Letterle 2, Richards 17, Will 2. FG 18, FT 1-4, F 15. (3-pointers: Reynolds 3, Bullock 1)
S — Corkill 4, Bushue 8, Christensen 8, Dawkins 3, Fryman 3, Watkins 21, Moody 2. FG 17, FT 9-13, F 10. (3-pointers: Watkins 5, Dawkins 1)
Mahomet-Seymour 46, Effingham 26
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour on Friday night in an Apollo Conference matchup.
The Flaming Hearts (7-2, 2-1 Apollo Conference) won 46-26.
Ella Niebrugge had 11 points. Saige Althoff had six. Taylor Greene had three, and Madison Mapes, Marissa Allie, and Bria Beals had two.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Effingham 12 2 5 7 26 Mahomet-Seymour 10 11 11 14 46
E — Mapes 2, Niebrugge 11, Althoff 6, Beals 2, Allie 2, Greene 3. FG 11, FT 2-4, F 11. (3-pointers: Niebrugge 1, Greene 1)
MS — Thomas 5, DeWitt 3, E. Dallas 1, Waldinger 1, Em. Dallas 4, Pruitt, 4, Bunting 9, Orgeron 21. FG 18, FT 8-13, F 9. (3-pointers: DeWitt 1, Orgeron 1)
