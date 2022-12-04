St. Anthony 52, Sullivan 37
St. Anthony defeated Sullivan on Friday at Sullivan High School.
The Bulldogs (3-3) won 52-37.
Brock Fearday had 18 points. Griffin Sehy had 15. Ryan Schmidt had nine. Sam Link had six, and Jonathan Willenborg and Michael Martelli had two.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F St. Anthony 15 14 13 10 52 Sullivan 12 8 9 8 37
STA — Link 6, Willenborg 2, Fearday 18, Sehy 15, Schmidt 9, Martelli 2. FG 22, FT 5-7, F 14. (3-pointers: Sehy 2, Schmidt 1)
SUL — Corkill 9, Bushue 9, Ballinger 5, Watkins 11, Dawkins 1, Moody 2. FG 12, FT 7-14, F 12. (3-pointers: Watkins 3, Bushue 2, Ballinger 1)
Altamont 68, Vandalia 55
Altamont defeated Vandalia on Friday at Vandalia High School.
The Indians (2-1) won 68-55.
Avery Jahraus and Mason Robinson finished with 14 points. Kienon Eirhart had 10. Eric Kollmann had eight. Jared Hammer had six. Wyatt Phillips had five. Logan Cornett and Kaidyn Miller had four, and Dillan Elam had three.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Altamont 17 11 19 21 68 Vandalia 13 10 16 16 55
A — Hammer 6, Davis 5, Elam 3, Jahraus 14, Robinson 14, Cornett 4, Eirhart 10, Kollmann 8, Miller 4. FG 25, FT 11-14, F 13. (3-pointers: Jahraus 4, Phillips 1)
V — Hipsher 2, Nestrick 12, Hagy 10, Well 14, Kelly 6, Robbins 9, Brannon 2. FG 22, FT 5-6, F 16. (3-pointers: Hagy 2)
Neoga 49, St. Elmo-Brownstown 47
Neoga defeated St. Elmo-Brownstown on Friday at Neoga High School.
The Indians (4-1, 2-0 National Trail Conference) defeated the Eagles (4-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference) 49-47.
Brady Reynolds had 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one turnover. Quintin Richards had 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting with six rebounds, one block, and two turnovers. Trey Sheehan had six points on 3-of-6 shooting with one rebound, two assists, and two turnovers. Braydon Letterle had six points on 2-of-3 shooting with one turnover. Kaden Will had two points with two rebounds, one assist, and one turnover. Bryar Hennesay had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with two rebounds, two steals, and one turnover, and James Bullock had one point with two rebounds.
As for SEB, Adam Atwood had 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting with four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one turnover. Caleb Campbell had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting with three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and five turnovers. Jarrett Pasley had eight points on 4-of-6 shooting with two rebounds, one assist, and one turnover. Josiah Maxey had seven points on 3-of-6 shooting with two rebounds, one assist, and one turnover.
Cade Schaub had five points on 2-of-6 shooting with eight rebounds, one assist, three steals, and one turnover. Wyatt Stine had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with one rebound, one assist, one steal, one block, and one turnover, and Brody Mason did not score on 0-of-1 shooting.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Neoga 16 9 11 13 49 St. Elmo-
Brownstown 12 11 11 13 47
N — Reynolds 18, Richards 14, Sheehan 6, Letterle 6, Will 2, Hennesay 2, Bullock 1. FG 15, FT 14-19, F 12. (3-pointers: Reynolds 3, Letterle 2)
SEB — Atwood 13, Campbell 12, Pasley 8, Maxey 7, Schaub 5, Stine 2. FG 19, FT 6-8, F 18. (3-pointers: Atwood 1, Campbell 1, Maxey 1)
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 56, Ramsey 44
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Ramsey on Friday in an Egyptian Illini Conference matchup.
The Bobcats (2-4, 1-0 Egyptian Illini Conference) won 56-44.
Clayton Wojcik had 24 points. Kaidyn Calame had seven. Carson Underwood and Carson Evans had five. Trevor Thies and Gage Lorton had four. Layne Jones had three, and Drake Davis and Tyler Robbins had two.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Cowden-Herrick-
Beecher City 15 13 16 12 56 Ramsey 9 17 9 9 44
CHBC — Wojcik 24, Underwood 5, Evans 5, Robbins 2, Calame 7, Thies 4, Jones 3, Davis 2, Lorton 4. FG 16, FT 22-37, F 25. (3-pointers: Evans 1, Calame 1)
R — Moreland 5, B. Hayes 4, Finley 8, Reiss 3, H. Hayes 12, Hortenstein 12. FG 16, FT 12-31, F 26. (3-pointers: Finley 1, Hortenstein 1. Fouled out: Finley, H. Hayes, Hortenstein)
South Central 58, Patoka-Odin 34
South Central defeated Patoka-Odin on Friday night.
The Cougars (3-0) won 58-34.
Aidan Dodson had 22 points. Brody Markley had 12. Seth Bergmann and Ethan Watwood had six. Andrew Magnus had five. Anthony Buonaura had four. Jacob Smith had two, and Rahkeim Anderson had one.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F South Central 17 14 23 4 58 Patoka-Odin 3 12 11 8 34
SC — Anderson 1, Dodson 22, Markley 12, Magnus 5, Buonaura 4, Watwood 6, Bergmann 6, J. Smith 2. FG 25, FT 4-6, F 11. (3-pointers: Dodson 2, Markley 1, Magnus 1)
PO — Huffman 13, Jourdan 2, Landreth 16, Cole 3. FG 14. FT 1-2, F 8. (3-pointers: Huffman 3, Landreth 2)
Brownstown-St. Elmo 56, Bluford Webber 39
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Bluford Webber on Friday at Webber High School.
The Bombers (7-1) won 56-39.
Lexi Seabaugh and Jayna Ireland had 13 points. Avery Myers had 12. Laney Baldrige had 11. Anna Stine had four, and Alice Turco had three.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Brownstown-
St. Elmo 12 12 11 21 56 Bluford Webber 7 7 11 14 39
BSE — Myers 12, Baldrige 11, A. Stine 4, Turco 3, Seabaugh 13, Ireland 13. FG 22, FT 9-15, F 19. (3-pointers: Myers 2, Turco 1)
BW — Frey 13, Hulbert 14, H. Schultz 8, Hails 2, King 2. FG 14, FT 11-20, F 15. (Fouled out: Hulbert)
