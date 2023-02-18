BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 66, Casey-Westfield 50
St. Anthony defeated Casey-Westfield, 66-50, at the Enlow Center.
Collin Westendorf had 24 points for the Bulldogs (19-12). Brock Fearday had 18. Max Koenig had 10. Ryan Schmidt had five. Griffin Sehy had four. Aidan Lauritzen and Jonathan Willenborg had two, and Sam Link had one.
Dieterich 75, Patoka [Coop] 35
Dieterich defeated Patoka-Odin, 75-35, at Dieterich High School.
Cole Will led the Movin' Maroons (18-11) with 18 points. Garrett Niebrugge had 15. Kolton Kidd had 14. Lucas Westendorf had 10. Caleb Gephart had nine, and Tanner Will and John Holste had two.
St. Elmo [Coop] 54, Beecher City [Coop] 46
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 54-46, at St. Elmo High School.
Cade Schaub led the Eagles (19-11, 3-5 National Trail Conference) with 13 points (5-of-10 shooting) with seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Caleb Campbell had 12 points (5-of-11 shooting) with eight rebounds, one assist, four steals, and one blocked shot. Jarrett Pasley had 11 points (4-of-14 shooting) with three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one blocked shot. Wyatt Stine had eight points (2-of-6 shooting) with three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Adam Atwood had seven points (3-of-5 shooting) with eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals, and Collin Maxey had three points (1-of-2 shooting).
As for the Bobcats (8-21, 0-8 National Trail Conference), Gage Lorton had 14 points (6-of-8 shooting) with four rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Clayton Wojcik had 12 points (3-of-8 shooting) with 10 rebounds, one assist, and three steals. Kaidyn Calame had 11 points (3-of-15 shooting) with three rebounds and two assists. AJ Radloff had six points (2-of-6 shooting) with four rebounds, two assists, and one steal, and Carter Bain had three points (1-of-5 shooting) with five rebounds and one assist.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Neoga 60, Cowden-Herrick [Coop] 36
Neoga defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 60-36, in a regional final of the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional, at Neoga High School.
Brynn Richards had 15 points for the Indians (30-3). Allison Worman had six. Allison Sampson and Sydney Hakman had 12. Sydney Richards had 10. Atalie Osborn had three, and Haylee Campbell had two.
As for the Bobcats (21-11), Gracie Heckert had nine points, five rebounds, and six assists. Macee Rodman had eight points. Ruby Stuckemeyer had seven points and 11 rebounds. Karlee Smith had six points. Mady Wojcik had two points and five rebounds. Carmen Olesen had two points and two steals, and Marissa Summers had two points.
