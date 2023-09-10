CASEY — Nolan Clement threw three touchdowns in Casey-Westfield's 40-6 win over Newton on Friday.
Additionally, Clement completed five of his seven passes for 139 yards in the victory.
Ryan Richards caught four passes for 131 yards and all three scores.
The Warriors also rushed for 153 yards on 33 carries and one score, while the defense recorded 52 tackles, one safety, one interception and eight tackles for loss.
For the Eagles (0-3, 0-1 Little Illini Conference), Max Meinhart threw for 61 yards on 9-of-25 passing.
Payton Harris caught three passes for 20 yards and Drake Wolf snatched one for 18 yards.
Sullivan/Bethany (Okaw Valley) 33, Toledo (Cumberland) 12
The Cumberland Pirates fell to the Sullivan/Bethany (Okaw Valley) Redskins on Friday, 33-12.
Cumberland fell to 2-1 and 0-1 in the Lincoln Prairie Conference with the loss.
There was no other information available at press time.
BASEBALL
Effingham (St. Anthony) 13, Farina (South Central) 2
St. Anthony defeated South Central on Friday, 13-2.
Beau Adams went 2-for-3 with two runs, three RBI and two walks. Aiden Lauritzen went 1-for-3 with two runs and two walks. Brock Fearday went 1-for-4 with one walk. Connor Roepke went 3-for-5. Brady Hatton went 1-for-5 with two runs and one RBI. Sam Link went 2-for-4 with one run. Will Fearday went 2-for-4 with two runs. Henry Brent went 2-for-4 with one double and two runs. Max Koenig scored one run and had one walk and Joey Trupiano scored one run.
Brock Fearday pitched for the Bulldogs (12-0, 6-0 National Trail Conference) and allowed four hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk to 11 strikeouts over six innings.
For the Cougars (9-2, 3-2 National Trail Conference), Brody Markley went 2-for-2 with one home run, one run, one RBI and one walk. Zane Montes went 1-for-2 with one run. Maddox Robb went 1-for-2 and Hudson Moore had one RBI.
Callaway Smith, Evan Hoover and Montes pitched for South Central.
Dieterich 5, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 4
Dieterich defeated Stewardson-Strasburg on Friday, 5-4.
Justin Boerngen went 1-for-4. Gavin Meinhart went 1-for-3 with one run and one walk. Carson Baxter went 1-for-2 with one double, one run, two RBI and one walk. Dominic Ashley went 1-for-1 with one RBI and one walk. Landon Keck went 1-for-3. Jaxon Funneman scored one run and drew one walk. Lucas Westendorf scored one run and drew one walk and Mason Lidy scored one run and drew one walk.
Westendorf and Meinhart pitched for the Movin Maroons (4-6, 3-3 National Trail Conference).
For the Hatchets (4-5, 3-3 National Trail Conference), Ben Bridges went 1-for-3 with one double, one RBI and one walk. Jackson Gurgel went 1-for-3 with one run and one walk. Kendall Morris went 1-for-3 with one run and one walk. Connor Manhart went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Oliver Wascher went 1-for-1. Blayzz Verdeyen went 1-for-3 with one double and one run. Branson Tingley had one RBI. Seth Rincker had one walk and Carter Verdeyen had one walk.
Morris and Manhart pitched for Stewardson-Strasburg.
Altamont 9, Brownstown/St. Elmo 0
Altamont defeated Brownstown/St. Elmo on Friday, 9-0.
Nathan Stuemke went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Dillan Elam went 1-for-4 with one double and three runs. Keegan Schultz went 3-for-4 with one double, one run and two RBI. Kaidyn Miller went 1-for-3 with one double, one run, one RBI and one walk. Riley Berg went 1-for-2 with one RBI. Eli Miller scored one run. Clayton Arnold had one RBI. Kaden Davis had one walk. Kade Milleville had one walk. Justin Magelitz scored one run and had one walk. Will Reardon scored one run and Kaden Wolff scored one run.
Aden McManaway, Davis and Ethan Robbins pitched for the Indians (7-3, 4-1 National Trail Conference).
For the Bombers (2-9, 0-4 National Trail Conference), Adam Atwood went 1-for-2. Cade Schaub went 1-for-3 and Collin Maxey went 1-for-2.
Louisville (North Clay) 5, Neoga 1
North Clay defeated Neoga on Friday, 5-1.
Ian Jones went 1-for-3 with two runs. Jack Compton went 3-for-4 with one run and two RBI. Cayden Craig went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Jesse Weidner went 1-for-3. Cody Zimdars went 1-for-3 with one double and one run and Carder Walden scored one run and had one RBI and one walk.
Craig and Zimdars pitched for the Cardinals (6-4, 3-3 National Trail Conference).
For the Indians (3-6, 1-4 National Trail Conference), Trey Sheehan went 1-for-3. Micah Staszak had one RBI. Carter Young scored one run and had one walk and Keaton Lacy had one walk.
Josiah Gentry, Riley Durdel and James Ballinger pitched for Neoga.
VOLLEYBALL
Farina (South Central) 2, Patoka 0
South Central defeated Patoka in two sets on Friday.
The Lady Cougars (7-5) won the first set 25-15 and the second 25-12.
Emma Runge had six digs. Jalynn Mitchell had five digs. Reagan Roberts had 29 assists, one kill and one ace. Emma Chambers had five kills, two digs and three aces. Brooke Cowger had 16 kills, one assist, four digs, one ace and one block. Emma Jenne had four kills. Lauren Johnson had four kills. Kyra Swift had one dig and Addyson Schaal had one kill.
St. Elmo/Brownstown at Raymond (Lincolnwood) Tournament
St. Elmo/Brownstown went 0-3 on Day 1 of the Raymond (Lincolnwood) Tournament on Friday.
The Eagles lost to Virden (North Mac) in three sets (16-25, 25-18, 11-15), Nokomis in two sets (25-19, 25-7) and Bethalto (Civic Memorial) in two sets (21-25, 10-25).
Against Virden (North Mac), Peyton Garrard had seven kills, one ace, 13 digs and one assist; Presley Williams had five kills, one block and one dig; Anna Stine had four kills, one ace, two digs and one assist; Avree Strobel had three kills, two aces, one block and three digs; Addie Sasse had two kills, 10 digs and 12 assists; Cordelia Lytle had two aces and six digs; Jaide Wilhour had five digs and five assists; Abbi Ledbetter had three digs and Macie Gammon had two digs.
Against Nokomis, Williams had two kills; Sasse had two kills and five digs; Stine had one kill, one dig and four assists; Emma McNabb had one kill; Gammon had one kill; Strobel had one ace and one dig; Garrard had one ace, seven digs and one assist; Wilhour had two digs and one assist and Ledbetter had one dig.
Lastly, against Bethalto (Civic Memorial), Garrard had two kills and three digs; Gammon had two kills and one dig; Stine had one kill and one dig; Sasse had one kill, one ace, one dig and four assists; Lytle had one kill and two digs; Wilhour had two digs and two assists and Williams had one dig.
Louisville (North Clay) 2, Neoga 0
North Clay defeated Neoga in two sets on Friday.
The Lady Cardinals (13-3, 2-0 National Trail Conference) won the first set 25-14 and the second 25-21.
There was no other information available at press time.
SOCCER
Altamont 5, Carlyle 1
Altamont defeated Carlyle on Friday, 5-1.
Jack Lowry scored two goals and Aiden Rosales, Ben Roedl and Dexter Sloan all scored one for the Indians (6-2).
Hayden Summers had one assist.
GIRLS GOLF
Champaign (Centennial) Brookhill Shootout
Teutopolis finished seventh at the Champaign (Centennial) Brookhill Shootout on Friday.
The Lady Shoes fired a team score of 403.
Halle Bushue and Brileigh Bloemer each shot final rounds of 92. Sophia Martin shot a 93 and Brooke Thoele, Margaret Wente and Madi Deters each shot rounds of 95.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.