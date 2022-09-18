FALL BASEBALL
St. Anthony 12, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 2
St. Anthony defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 12-2, Friday.
The Bulldogs scored two runs in the first, three in the third, two in the fourth, and five in the fifth.
Connor Roepke hit three singles and had four RBIs for St. Anthony (17-2). Beau Adams hit two singles. Eli Levitt hit one double and had one RBI. Will Hoene hit one single and had one RBI. Aiden Lauritzen hit one single and had one RBI. Sam Link hit one single and had one RBI, and Brock Jansen hit one double.
Brock Fearday pitched for the Bulldogs. He threw five innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and one walk with 13 strikeouts.
As for the Bobcats, they scored two runs in the fourth.
AJ Radloff hit one double for CHBC. Clayton Wojcik hit one double, and Gage Lorton hit one home run and had two RBIs.
Altamont 11, South Central 1
Altamont defeated South Central, 11-1, Friday.
The Indians scored two runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, and six in the sixth.
Nathan Stuemke hit two singles and one double and had three RBIs for Altamont (13-2). Jared Hammer hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Keinon Eirhart hit two singles and had four RBIs. Logan Cornett hit one single and had one RBI, and Carter Siebert had one RBI.
Dillan Elam pitched for the Indians. He threw six innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, and one walk with nine strikeouts.
As for the Cougars (9-4), they scored one run in the sixth.
Chase Thompson hit one single for South Central, and Anthony Buonaura hit one single and had one RBI.
Buonaura, Ethan Watwood, Thompson, and Callaway Smith pitched for the Cougars. Buonaura threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, five earned runs, and seven walks with four strikeouts; Watwood threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed one walk with one strikeout; Thompson threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit, four earned runs, and three walks and Smith threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and three walks.
Dieterich 6, North Clay 5
Dieterich defeated North Clay, 6-5, Friday.
The Movin’ Maroons scored one run in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth, and two in the seventh.
Jaxon Funneman hit two singles and had two RBIs for Dieterich (8-6). Pete Britton hit one single and had one RBI. Noah Dill hit one single. Andrew Hall hit one single, and Garrett Niebrugge, Lucas Westendorf, and Dane Curry had one RBI.
Dill and Britton pitched for the Movin’ Maroons. Dill threw five innings and allowed seven hits, five earned runs, and two walks with six strikeouts; Britton threw two innings and had three strikeouts.
Neoga 6, Brownstown St. Elmo 3
Neoga defeated Brownstown St. Elmo, 6-3, Friday.
The Indians scored four runs in the second and two in the fifth.
Quintin Richards hit three singles for Neoga (5-9). Kaden Will hit two singles. Malachi Staszak hit one single and had two RBIs. Brady Reynolds hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. Trey Sheehan hit one single, and Bryar Hennesay hit one single and had one RBI.
Richards and Hennesay pitched for the Indians. Richards threw four innings and allowed four hits, one earned run, and one walk with six strikeouts; Hennesay threw three innings and allowed one hit, two earned runs, and two walks.
As for the Bombers (7-8), they scored one run in the third and two in the fifth.
Adam Atwood had two hits and one RBI for BSE. Jarrett Pasley had one hit, a double, and one RBI. Wyatt Forbes had an RBI. Cade Schaub had one hit, and Kyle Behl had one hit.
BOYS GOLF
North Clay at Fairfield Public Golf Course
North Clay competed at Fairfield Public Golf Course Friday.
Riley Poe shot a final round of 40, and Kennedy Jones shot a 62.
FOOTBALL
Red Hill 22, Newton 17
Newton fell to Red Hill, 22-17, in Week 4 Friday night.
The Eagles are now 1-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Little Illini Conference.
There was no other information available.
Cumberland 28, Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond 26
Cumberland defeated Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond, 28-26, in Week 4 Friday night.
The Pirates are now 2-2 on the season and 2-0 in the Lincoln Prarie Conference.
There was no other information available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.