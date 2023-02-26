Effingham (St. Anthony) 40, Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 34
St. Anthony defeated Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 40-34, in a regional final of the Class 1A Altamont Sectional at South Central High School in Farina.
Collin Westendorf finished with 20 points for the Bulldogs (22-12). Ryan Schmidt had nine. Brock Fearday had eight. Griffin Sehy had two and Max Koenig had one point.
As for the Silver Stallions, Parker Boehne had 13 points. Ryan Wuebbels had 10. Myles Pryor had seven and Ethan Peltes and Dallas Fair had two points.
The win for St. Anthony was the program’s 26th regional championship.
Altamont 59, Nokomis 37
Altamont defeated Nokomis, 59-37, in a regional final of the Class 1A Altamont Sectional at Nokomis High School.
Avery Jahraus led the Indians (28-4) with 25 points. Mason Robinson had 20. Eric Kollmann had 10 and Dillan Elam and Logan Cornett had two points.
As for the Redskins, Elijah Aumann had 15 points. Ryan Eisenbarth had nine. Nolan Himes and Reece Lohman had four. Ian Keller had three and Kennedy Dewerff had two points.
The win for Altamont was the program’s ninth regional championship and first since the 2019-2020 season.
