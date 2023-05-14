BASEBALL
Williamsville 9, Teutopolis 6
Teutopolis fell to Williamsville, 9-6, at Teutopolis High School Baseball Field.
Evan Waldhoff had three hits. Caleb Bloemer had two hits and one RBI. Bennet Thompson, Brett Kreke, Caleb Siemer and Garrett Gaddis each had one hit and one RBI and Joey Niebrugge had one hit for the Wooden Shoes.
Altamont 2, Shelbyville 1
Altamont defeated Shelbyville, 2-1, at Altamont High School Baseball Field.
Nathan Stuemke and Jared Hammer each had one hit and one RBI and Nathan Shepard, Mason Robinson and Kaidyn Miller each had one hit for the Indians.
Dillan Elam pitched for Altamont and allowed three hits, one run and four walks with nine strikeouts over seven innings.
Toledo (Cumberland) 15, Moweaqua (Central A&M) 5
Cumberland defeated Moweaqua (Central A&M), 15-5, at Central A&M.
Maddox McElravy had three hits and one RBI. Gavin Hendrix had two hits and three RBIs. Trevin Magee had two hits and one RBI. Kade McMechan had two hits and four RBIs. Blake McMechan and Ty Bradley each had one hit and one RBI. Bryant Weber had one hit and Sawyer Keyser had one RBI for the Pirates.
Maddox McElravy and Keyser pitched for Cumberland. McElravy threw six innings and allowed eight hits, five runs (one earned) and one walk with eight strikeouts; Keyser threw one inning and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 8, Neoga 6
WSS defeated Neoga, 8-6, at Stewardson-Strasburg High School Baseball Field.
Connor Manhart had two hits. Ben Bridges had one hit and one RBI. Jackson Gurgel had one hit. Rhett Rincker had one RBI and Austin Wittenberg and Carter Chaney each had two RBIs for the Hatchets.
As for the Indians, Brady Reynolds had two hits. Bryar Hennesay had two hits and three RBIs. Trey Sheehan and Keaton Lacy each had one hit and one RBI and Malachi Staszak had one hit.
Breese (Central) 4, Louisville (North Clay) 1
North Clay fell to Breese (Central), 4-1, at North Clay High School Baseball Field.
Alex Boose had two hits. Carder Walden had one hit and one RBI and Cody Zimdars had one hit for the Cardinals.
SOFTBALL
Newton 7, Teutopolis 4
Newton defeated Teutopolis, 7-4, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.
Addy O'Dell had four hits and two RBIs. Avery Mulvey had two hits and one RBI. Allie Stanley, Kayla Kocher, Amelia Collins and Lilly Kessler each had one hit and Camryn Martin had two RBIs for the Lady Eagles.
Kocher and Amelia Collins pitched for Newton. Kocher threw five innings and allowed six hits, four runs (three earned) and three walks with three strikeouts and Collins threw two innings.
As for the Lady Shoes, Jordan Goeckner had two hits and one RBI. Erin Althoff had one hit and one RBI and Dani Sarchet, Malea Helmink and Kaylee Niebrugge each had one hit.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 12, Dieterich 7
CHBC defeated Dieterich, 12-7, at Beecher City Community Park.
Macee Rodman had three hits (one home run) and four RBIs. Koda Colman had three hits and one RBI. Birgen Schlanser had two hits. Ryleigh Sarver had one hit (one home run) and two RBIs. Adelyn Musson had one hit and three RBIs. Ruby Stuckemeyer and Marissa Summers each had one hit and Addison Wasson had one RBI for the Bobcats.
Summers pitched for CHBC and allowed nine hits, seven runs (two earned) and two walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.
As for the Maroons, Lucie Jansen had three hits and one RBI. Estella Meinhart had two hits and two RBIs. Ella Kreke had two hits. Addi Huber had one hit and one RBI. Eva Meinhart had one hit and Callie Faller and Brittney Niemerg each had one RBI.
