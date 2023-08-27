NEWTON — Landon Wallis proved to be a major problem against Newton on Friday night.
The Shelbyville junior running back accounted for 101 yards on the ground on 13 carries and three touchdowns in the Rams' 42-7 win over the Eagles.
The Rams (1-0) scored on each of their first five drives.
Senior quarterback Brody Boehm started the scoring with a nine-yard touchdown that capped off an eight-play, 79-yard drive that took 3:38.
Wallis then scored from the four-yard line with 50 seconds left.
Junior wide receiver Jack Jokisch then started the second quarter by receiving a 69-yard touchdown pass from Boehm with 9:58 left that made it 22-0 following the two-point conversion.
Junior wide receiver Joel Wiley then caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Boehm to push the lead to 30 points with 5:10 left before halftime.
Wallis then scored his second touchdown of the half on a six-yard carry that made it 36-0 with 2:34 left.
Shelbyville ended up taking that 36-0 lead into the break.
The Rams scored once more in the second half after another Wallis run from 15 yards out made it 42-0 with 8:59 left.
Newton (0-1) would then get on the board after a Byron Ashley one-yard run with 2:31 left in the contest. Hayden Mulvey's extra point attempt was good, as well, to make the final score.
The touchdown was Ashley's only carry of the game.
Wade Wickham led Newton with 30 yards rushing on eight carries. Max Meinhart had two carries for nine yards. Meyer Tarr had one carry for three yards. Riley Darkow had two carries for 13 yards. Isaac Flowers had one carry for four yards and Cole Phillips had one carry for negative yardage.
Meinhart threw for 119 yards on 11-of-26 passes.
Payton Harris caught six passes for 61 yards. Gus Bierman caught two passes for 52 yards. Wickham caught one pass for negative yardage. Flowers caught one pass for one yard and Jordan Walker caught one pass for five yards.
Defensively, Newton finished with 50 tackles and four tackles for loss.
The Eagles committed five penalties for 43 yards.
For Shelbyville, Brody Boehm threw for 130 yards on 6-of-10 passes and two touchdowns.
Jokisch caught three passes for 88 yards. Seth Tope caught one pass for 21 yards. Wiley caught the one pass for the 13-yard touchdown and Brady Boehm caught one pass for eight yards.
Brody also ran for 80 yards on 13 carries.
Caden Shasteen had six carries for 44 yards and Ayson Fisher had two carries for 27 yards.
The Rams had 44 total tackles and five tackles for loss.
WHAT'S NEXT
Shelbyville hosts Eureka in Week 2 at 7 p.m. Newton will travel to Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Week 2.
Toledo (Cumberland) 44, Cerro-Gordo/Bement 0
The Cumberland Pirates defeated the Cerro-Gordo/Bement Broncos in Week 1 at Pirate Field, 44-0.
There was no further information to report on the game
WHAT'S NEXT
Cerro-Gordo/Bement hosts Tri-County in Week 2 at 7 p.m. The Pirates play at Niantic (Sangamon Valley)/Buffalo (Tri-City) in Week 2.
BASEBALL
Effingham (St. Anthony) 6, Dieterich 3
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the Dieterich Movin Maroons on Friday, 6-3.
Connor Roepke went 2-for-4 with one double. Beau Adams went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Brock Fearday went 1-for-4 with one RBI. Brady Hatton went 1-for-3 with one run. Max Koenig went 1-for-4 with one double, one run and one RBI. Sam Link went 1-for-1 with one RBI. Henry Brent went 1-for-3. Nick Ruholl scored one run and Joey Trupiano scored two runs.
Aiden Lauritzen, Adams, Link and Ruholl pitched for St. Anthony (4-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference). Lauritzen allowed one hit, one run and three walks over one inning. Adams allowed three hits and three walks to six strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings. Link allowed five hits, two runs and two walks to two strikeouts over three innings and Ruholl allowed one walk in 1/3 of an inning.
For Dieterich (2-2, 1-2 National Trail Conference), Jaxon Funneman went 2-for-4 with two runs. Dominic Ashley went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Lucas Westendorf went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one walk. Gavin Meinhart went 1-for-2 with one run and two walks. Carson Baxter went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one walk. Justin Boerngen went 1-for-3 with one walk. Mason Lidy went 1-for-3 with one walk. Landon Keck had one walk and Andrew Hall had two walks.
Westendorf pitched for the Movin Maroons. He allowed eight hits, six runs (two earned) and two strikeouts over seven innings.
Altamont 4, Neoga 1
The Altamont Indians defeated the Neoga Indians on Friday, 4-1.
Kaidyn Miller went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Keegan Schultz went 1-for-2 with one double and two RBIs. Dillan Elam went 1-for-3. Clayton Arnold went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Riley Berg went 1-for-1 with one run and one walk and Eli Miller had one walk.
Elam and Kade Milleville pitched for Altamont (1-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference). Elam allowed one hit, one unearned run and one walk to 15 strikeouts over six innings; Milleville had one strikeout in one inning.
For Neoga (2-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference), Landon Titus went 1-for-3 with one run and Colin Blazich had one walk.
James Ballinger, Trey Sheehan, Brock Lanham and Micah Staszak pitched for Neoga. Ballinger allowed four hits and three runs (one earned) over 3 1/3 innings. Sheehan allowed one hit over 2/3 of an inning. Lanham allowed one hit, one run and two walks over one inning and Staszak had one strikeout over one inning.
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 10, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 0
The Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets defeated the Beecher City Bobcats on Friday, 10-0.
Seth Rincker went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Jackson Gurgel went 2-for-3 with three runs. Branson Tingley went 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Connor Manhart went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Ben Bridges scored one run. Kendall Morris scored one run and had one RBI and one walk and Colten Bridges scored one time and had two walks.
Manhart pitched for Stewardson-Strasburg (1-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference). He allowed two hits and three walks to six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.
For Beecher City (1-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Clayton Wojcik and Kyle Lamb each had one single.
Wayne City 7, Brownstown/St. Elmo 2
The Brownstown/St. Elmo Bombers defeated the Wayne City Indians on Friday, 7-2.
Josiah Maxey went 1-for-4. Adam Atwood went 2-for-3. Cade Schaub went 1-for-4 with one double. Lane Stine went 1-for-3 with one double. Keelan Speagle went 2-for-3. Zayden Gillespie had one RBI and Ryan Powell went 1-for-1.
Schaub pitched for B/SE (1-3). He allowed three runs, one hit and four walks to two strikeouts in one inning.
Farina (South Central) 5, Louisville (North Clay) 0
The South Central Cougars defeated the North Clay Cardinals on Friday, 5-0.
Brody Markley went 1-for-3 with one run and two RBIs. Zane Montes went 1-for-4 with one RBI. Colton Smith went 1-for-3 with one walk. Coen West went 1-for-3 with one run. Callaway Smith went 1-for-3. Maddox Robb went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Colby Bursott scored one run and had one walk. Max Magnus scored one run and had one RBI and one walk and Lucas Bursott scored one run.
Callaway Smith pitched for South Central (4-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference). He allowed five hits and six walks to three strikeouts over seven innings.
For North Clay (2-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Ian Jones went 1-for-3 with one walk. Cayden Craig went 1-for-3 with one double and one walk. Carder Walden went 1-for-4. Jesse Weidner went 1-for-3 with one walk. Ayden Jones went 1-for-3. Trenton Ingram went 1-for-2 with one double and one walk and Ben Czyzewski and Jack Compton each had one walk.
