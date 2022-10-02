FOOTBALL
Mt. Carmel 42, Newton 7
Newton fell to Mt. Carmel, 42-7, Friday night.
Max Meinhart completed 7-of-17 passes for 79 yards. He threw two interceptions.
His top target was Trevor Haarman, who caught two passes for 24 yards. Austin Moore caught two passes for 20 yards. Jack Kinkade caught two passes for 15 yards. Payton Harris caught one pass for 12 yards, and Parker Wolf caught one pass for eight yards.
Meinhart also caught a pass from Kinkade for eighty yards and the lone touchdown of the game for Newton and rushed for minus-three yards on four carries.
Riley Allen led the team on the ground with six carries for 43 yards. Meyer Tarr had four carries for 21 yards. Harris had 10 carries for 13 yards, and Dominik Utley had one carry for three yards.
As for the defense, the Eagles totaled 50 tackles, six for loss, and had three fumble recoveries.
Gus Bierman had a team-best seven tackles, one for loss. Braxton Griffith and Austin Moore had six tackles. Tarr had six tackles, one for loss and one fumble recovery. Riley Hart had six tackles, one for loss. Cole Phillips had five tackles, one for loss and one fumble recovery. Logan Ochs and Evan Baltzell had two tackles. Utley had two tackles, one for loss. Harris had two tackles, one for loss. Brayden Bergbower had one tackle. Martin Loy had one tackle. Evan Zumbahlen had one tackle. Kohlten Barthelme had one tackle. Weston Bierman had one tackle, and Allen had one fumble recovery.
Meanwhile, Blayne Sission completed 12-of-20 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown for the Aces.
His top target was Gage Kennard, who had six catches for 108 yards and one touchdown.
Cumberland 42, Villa Grove 14
Cumberland defeated Villa Grove, 42-14, Friday night.
The win pushes the Pirates to 4-2 on the season and a perfect 4-0 in the Little Illini Conference.
There was no other information available.
VOLLEYBALL
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Teutopolis 0
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Teutopolis in straight sets Friday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-20.
Ella Kinkelaar had five aces, three kills, 19 assists, and five digs for WSS (12-5). Gabby Vonderheide had one ace, six kills, and five digs. Halle Moomaw had two aces, seven kills, and one block. Kinley Quast had seven assists and seven digs. Samantha Hayes had three kills and two digs. Kaylynn Carey had seven kills, one assist, and one dig. Ainslie Eident had one ace and two digs. Reese Bennett had three kills and two digs, and Maddie Rincker had one assist and five digs.
As for Teutopolis (10-15), Molly Pals had one kill. Emily Konkel had one kill, two blocks, and one dig. TaNeal Einhorn had two kills, three blocks, two digs, and one assist. Katie Kremer had one kill and one block. Sara Zumbahlen had one kill, three aces, two blocks, and four assists. RyLee Dittamore had two kills and one block. Emma Deters had one kill, one ace, and two digs. Sara Niemerg had three digs. Summer Wall had one dig, and Sara Swingler had two aces and two assists.
"We struggle on the road with rowdy environments currently," said Lady Shoes' head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "We let nerves get to us in various ways. Sometimes, it is the hitting; sometimes, the setting and tonight was our serve-receive. That's a bad thing against a top-end team like Stew, and they capitalized on it. The bright side is our runs of struggling are getting shorter, and they are now just affecting one aspect of our play at a time. Like Sam Hinkle said, 'It's all about the process, and I think we're getting better, even when we lose on the scoreboard."
South Central 2, Bluford Webber 0
South Central defeated Bluford Webber in straight sets Friday.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-9 and the second 25-17.
Sierra Arnold had 10 digs and three aces for South Central (16-5). Olivia Brauer had four kills, 11 assists, six digs, and one ace. Brooklyn Garrett had four kills and six digs. Sidney Shumate had eight assists and nine digs. Chloe Smith had one assist and one dig. Emma Chambers had two kills and one dig. Brooke Cowger had seven kills, one dig, five blocks, and three aces. Rayna Hall had one dig. Emma Jenne had seven kills, and Emma Runge had one dig.
North Clay 2, St. Elmo-Brownstown 1
North Clay defeated St. Elmo-Brownstown in three sets Friday.
The Lady Cardinals lost the first set 24-26, won the second 25-23, and won the third 25-21.
Morgan Hall had 12 kills, one ace, three blocks, and nine digs for SEB. Laney Baldrige had 10 kills, one ace, three blocks, 25 digs, and two assists. Jayna Ireland had six kills and four blocks. Lydia Smith had three kills, one block, seven digs, and one assist. Peyton Garrard had two kills, four aces, seven digs, and 27 assists. Shelby Sasse had two kills, 14 digs, and one assist. Avery Myers had one kill, one block, seven digs, and two assists, and Kinley Carson had six digs and one assist.
As for North Clay (18-7, 5-2 National Trail Conference), they did not have any stats available.
FALL BASEBALL
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 6, Brownstown-St. Elmo 2
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Brownstown-St. Elmo, 6-2, in a first-round game of the National Trail Conference Baseball Tournament Friday.
The Bobcats scored one run in the first, four in the second, and one in the fourth.
Nowitzke hit one single for CHBC. Evans hit one single. Radloff hit four singles and had three RBIs. Rueff hit two singles, and Calame hit one single and had one RBI.
Wojcik pitched for the Bobcats. He threw seven innings and allowed six hits, two runs, and two walks with five strikeouts.
As for the Bombers, they scored one run in the second and one in the seventh.
Cade Schaub hit one single for BSE (10-11). Kyle Behl hit one single. Wyatt Stine hit one triple and had one RBI, and Lane Stine hit one single.
SOCCER
Altamont 1, Centralia 1
Altamont and Centralia played to a 1-1 draw Friday.
There was no other information available.
Mattoon 2, Newton 1
Newton fell to Mattoon, 2-1, on a penalty kick goal Friday at the Mattoon Tournament.
Carder Reich scored the lone goal for the Eagles. Gage Reynolds assisted on the goal.
VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln 2, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Lincoln in the second match on Friday at the Riverton Tournament.
The Lady Indians lost the first set 11-25 and the second 12-25.
Lanie Tedrick had two attacks for Altamont. Maddie Splechter had 10 digs. Alyvia Wills had four attacks, one block, and two digs. Briana Hassebrock had one attack. Peyton Osteen had one attack, eight assists, and six digs. Della Berg had four attacks. Brianna Grunloh had seven digs. Grace Lemke had one attack, one assist, and one block. Libby Reardon had two digs, and Makaylee Splechter had two assists and two digs.
Springfield Southeast 2, Altamont 1
Altamont fell to Springfield Southeast in the first match on Friday of the Riverton Tournament.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-21, lost the second 14-25, and lost the third 11-15.
Lanie Tedrick had seven attacks, one ace, two blocks, and three digs for Altamont. Maddie Splechter had one attack, one assist, and nine digs. Alyvia Wills had two attacks and one dig. Kadence Wolff had 10 digs. Briana Hassebrock had five attacks and seven digs. Peyton Osteen had two attacks, 16 assists, one ace, and 10 digs. Della Berg had two digs. Brianna Grunloh had eight digs. Grace Lemke had three attacks and two digs, and Libby Reardon had one attack and four digs.
