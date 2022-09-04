FOOTBALL
Newton 11, Casey-Westfield 8
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield, 11-8, in a Little Illini Conference matchup in Week 2.
Max Meinhart threw one touchdown and completed 7-of-15 passes for 124 yards in the Eagles win.
Parker Wolf caught seven passes for 126 yards and one touchdown in the game, aiding a passing attack that needed some explosiveness after a tough week for the backfield.
Newton only accumulated 28 yards on 24 carries.
As for the defensive side of the football, Riley Hart finished with 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.
Gus Bierman and Meyer Tarr were second on the team with six tackles, with Bierman adding two tackles for loss. Braxton Griffith and Dominik Utley had five tackles — Utley with three tackles for loss — and Cole Elmore and Jacob Wickham had four tackles. Elmore had two sacks, and Wickham had one sack and two tackles for loss.
Overall, the Eagles' defense totaled 61 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and six sacks.
FALL BASEBALL
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 6, St. Anthony 4
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated St. Anthony, 6-4, Friday.
The Hatchets scored one run in the first, two in the third, one in the fifth, and two in the sixth.
Austin Wittenberg hit three singles for WSS (6-1, 4-1 National Trail Conference). Tyler Wetherell hit two singles and had one RBI. Jordan Wittenberg hit one single and had three RBIs. Carter Chaney hit one single. Jackson Gurgel hit one single. Ben Bridges hit one single, and Rhett Rincker had one RBI.
Kendall Morris and Jordan Wittenberg pitched for the Hatchets. Morris threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, four earned runs, and five walks with three strikeouts; Wittenberg pitched 3 1/3 innings and had three strikeouts.
As for the Bulldogs, they scored one run in the first, one in the third, and two in the fourth.
Brock Fearday hit one single and one home run and had one RBI for St. Anthony (10-1, 3-1 National Trail Conference). Eli Levitt hit one single and had two RBIs, and Aiden Lauritzen had one RBI.
Fearday and Nick Ruholl pitched for the Bulldogs. Fearday threw five innings and allowed six hits, two earned runs, and three walks with four strikeouts; Ruholl threw one inning and allowed three hits and two earned runs.
Teutopolis 11, Odin Patoka Sandoval 1
Teutopolis defeated Odin Patoka Sandoval, 11-1, Friday.
The Wooden Shoes scored three runs in the first, five in the second, one in the fifth, and two in the sixth.
Caleb Siemer hit one single and one double and had two RBIs for Teutopolis (3-4). Mitch Koester hit one single. Conner Siemer hit one single. Ben Goeckner hit one double and had three RBIs. Caleb Bloemer hit one double and had one RBI. Brett Kreke hit one single and had one RBI, and Bennet Thompson had one RBI.
Logan Lawson and Zac Niebrugge pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Lawson threw five innings and allowed two hits, no earned runs, and one walk with seven strikeouts; Niebrugge threw one inning and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
Altamont 14, Dieterich 4
Altamont defeated Dieterich, 14-4, Friday.
The Indians scored two runs in the first, five in the second, one in the fourth, four in the sixth, and two in the seventh.
Nathan Stuemke hit three singles and had one RBI for Altamont (5-2, 2-2 National Trail Conference). Mason Robinson hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Wyatt Phillips hit two singles and had three RBIs. Eli Miller hit two singles and had one RBI. Logan Cornett hit two singles and had one RBI. Keegan Schultz hit one single. Carter Siebert hit one single. Dillan Elam hit one single and had one RBI. Aden McManaway had one RBI, and Keinon Eirhart had one RBI.
Jared Hammer and McManaway pitched for the Indians. Hammer threw six innings and allowed four hits, two earned runs, and four walks with five strikeouts; McManaway threw one inning and had two strikeouts.
As for the Movin' Maroons, they scored two runs in the first and two in the second.
Noah Dill hit one single and one double and had one RBI for Dieterich (6-4, 2-3 National Trail Conference). Garrett Niebrugge hit one single, and Andrew Hall hit one single and had two RBIs.
North Clay 13, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 3
North Clay defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 13-3, Saturday.
The Cardinals scored five runs in the first, one in the second, two in the third, two in the fifth, and three in the sixth.
Alex Boose hit one double and had two RBIs for North Clay (4-3-1, 2-1 National Trail Conference). Logan Fleener hit one single. Cody Zimdars hit one single and had one RBI. Gavin Hosselton hit one single and had three RBIs. Daniel Warren hit one double and had one RBI. Carder Walden had one RBI, and Ayden Jones had one RBI.
Walden, Jack Compton, and Zimdars pitched for the Cardinals. Walden did not record an out and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and three walks; Compton threw four innings and allowed one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts, and Zimdars threw two innings and allowed two hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
As for the Bobcats, they scored two runs in the first and one in the fifth.
Conner Nowitzke hit two singles for CHBC (0-4, 0-2 National Trail Conference). Carson Evans hit one single and one double, and Clayton Wojcik hit one single and had one RBI.
South Central 11, Brownstown St. Elmo 0
South Central defeated Brownstown St. Elmo, 11-0, Friday.
The Cougars scored two runs in the third and nine in the fifth.
Chase Thompson had two hits for South Central (7-1, 3-0 National Trail Conference). Aidan Dodson had one. Ethan Watwood had two, including one double. Andrew Magnus had one. Calaway Smith had one, one double. Maddox Robb had one, and Brody Markley had one.
Dodson pitched for the Cougars. He threw five innings and allowed two walks with six strikeouts.
As for the Bombers (4-4, 0-3 National Trail Conference), Wyatt Stine and Josiah Maxey drew walks.
Adam Atwood pitched for BSE. He threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed six runs, eight hits, and two walks with five strikeouts.
BOYS GOLF
Ramsey 177, Altamont 179
Altamont fell to Ramsey, 177-179, Friday.
Avery Jarhaus fired a final round of 33. Tyler Ruffner shot a 45. Zeke Rippetoe shot a 48, and Daniel McCammon shot a 53.
The two scores that didn't count were Charlie Goeckner and Justin Kollmann's 59.
Altamont also sent two female participants. Sophia Pearcy shot a 62, and Gabby Weishaar shot a 72.
