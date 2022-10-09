Newton 52, Marshall 12
Newton defeated Marshall, 52-12, Friday at Newton.
The Eagles rushed for 309 yards on the ground. Isaac Flowers had nine carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Riley Darkow had nine carries for 65 yards and one touchdown. Meyer Tarr had six carries for 60 yards. Dominik Utley had two carries for 32 yards and one touchdown. Payton Harris had four carries for 29 yards, and Gus Bierman had one carry for eight yards.
Max Meinhart threw for 136 yards on 6-of-16 passing and two touchdowns.
Flowers caught two of his passes for 56 yards and one touchdown. Parker Wolf caught two passes for 39 yards. Jack Kinkade caught one pass for 25 yards and one touchdown. Trevor Haarman caught one pass for seven yards, and Austin Moore caught one pass for nine yards.
Defensively, Braxton Griffith had 11 tackles, four for loss, and one sack. Riley Hart had eight tackles, five for loss. Tarr had seven tackles, three for loss, with three sacks. Moore had six tackles, one for loss, and one interception. Trenton Schafer had six tackles, two for loss. Dawson Deitz had four tackles, two for loss, and one sack. Cole Phillips had four tackles, one for loss, and one sack. Bierman had two tackles. Logan Ochs had two tackles, one for loss. Gage Reynolds had one tackle. Dalton Baltzell had one tackle. Martin Loy had one tackle. Evan Zumbahlen had one tackle. Cole Elmore had one tackle, one for loss. Carson Brown had one tackle, and Harris had one tackle.
Newton 8, St. Anthony 0
Newton defeated St. Anthony, 8-0, in a regional quarterfinal of the Virden North Mac Sectional at Newton Friday.
Carder Reich scored three goals for the Eagles. Luke Weber scored two, and Gage Reynolds, Joao Sandoval, and Alex Kaufmann scored one. Reich and Weber finished with assists.
Newton returns to the pitch for a regional semifinal against third-seeded Carlinville on Wednesday at St. Anthony’s Bulldog Field starting at 4 p.m.
