FOOTBALL
Newton 49, Paris 15
Newton defeated Paris, 49-15, Friday night at Newton.
Isaac Flowers rushed for 125 yards on 28 carries and one touchdown. Meyer Tarr had nine carries for 70 yards and one touchdown. Parker Wolf had two carries for 37 yards and one score. Dawson Deitz had one carry for 35 yards and one score. Payton Harris had four carries for three yards and one score. Riley Hart had two carries for one yard, and Max Meinhart had five carries for minus-five yards and one score.
Meinhart also passed for 181 yards on 8-of-14 passes and one touchdown.
His top target was Trevor Haarman, who caught two passes for 54 yards. Flowers added one catch for 51 yards and one touchdown. Wolf had four catches for 58 yards, and Jack Kinkade had one catch for eight yards.
Defensively, Braxton Griffith had six tackles and one fumble recovery. Deitz had one sack. Gus Bierman had three tackles and two interceptions. Austin Moore had eight tackles and one interception. Dalton Baltzell had three tackles. Logan Ochs had one tackle. Dominik Utley had three tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Cole Phillips had two tackles. Martin Loy had one tackle. Tarr had seven tackles. Evan Zumbahlen had two tackles. Weston Bierman had one tackle for loss. Cole Elmore had one tackle for loss. Jacob Wickham had two tackles, one for loss. Riley Hart had seven tackles, two for loss. Harris had one tackle, and Drew Earnest had one.
Cumberland 34, Cerro-Gordo Bement 15
Cumberland defeated Cerro-Gordo-Bement, 34-15, Friday.
There was no other information available at press time.
VOLLEYBALL
Champaign Central 2, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 0
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Champaign Central in straight sets Friday.
The Hatchets (24-8) lost the first set 11-25 and the second 19-25.
Ella Kinkelaar had three kills, 13 assists, and 12 digs. Halle Moomaw had nine kills, one dig, and one block. Kinley Quast had one assist and 11 digs. Samantha Hayes had five digs. Kaylynn Carey had three kills, one assist, and one dig. Ainslie Eident had two kills, one assist, and seven digs. Ellie Wittenberg had one kill. Reese Bennett had one dig and one block, and Anna Albert had two assists and six digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.