Breese Mater Dei 50, Teutopolis 46
Teutopolis fell to Breese Mater Dei, 50-46, at Breese Mater Dei High School.
James Niebrugge led the Wooden Shoes (16-7) with 18 points. Joey Niebrugge had nine.
Caleb Siemer and Brendan Niebrugge had six. Garrett Gaddis had four, and Caleb Bloemer had three.
Teutopolis 16 4 8 18 46 Breese Mater Dei 19 11 11 9 50
T – B. Niebrugge 6, Bloemer 3, Gaddis 4, Jo. Niebrugge 9, Ja. Niebrugge 18, Siemer 6. FG 19, FT 7-12, F 18. (3-pointers: Gaddis 1. Fouled out: Bloemer).
Newton 40, Olney Richland County 37
Newton defeated Olney Richland County, 40-37, to win the Little Illini Conference Tournament championship.
Caden Nichols had 14 points. Parker Wolf had nine. Jacob Weber had seven.
Kye Bergbower had four, and Marc Jansen, Gus Bierman, and Dylan Gier had two.
Newton 7 10 13 10 40 Olney (Richland County)
9 11 9 8 37
N – Bergbower 4, Jansen 2, Nichols 14, Bierman 2, Wolf 9, Weber 7, Gier 2. FG 16, FT 6-9. (3-pointers: Nichols 1, Wolf 1).
