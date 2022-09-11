St. Anthony 10, Brownstown St. Elmo 0
St. Anthony defeated Brownstown St. Elmo, 10-0, Friday.
The Bulldogs scored two runs in the first, one in the second, four in the third, and three in the fourth.
Eli Levitt hit one double and one home run and had two RBIs for St. Anthony. Brock Fearday hit one double and one triple and had one RBI. Will Hoene hit one double. Connor Roepke hit one double and had two RBIs. JC Trupiano hit one double and had one RBI. Nick Ruholl hit one single and had one RBI, and Brock Jansen hit one single.
Fearday and Sam Link pitched for the Bulldogs. Fearday threw four innings and allowed two hits and had seven strikeouts; Link threw one inning and allowed one hit and had one strikeout.
As for the Bombers (5-6, 1-4 National Trail Conference), Adam Atwood, Wyatt Forbes, and Josiah Maxey had one hit.
Altamont 9, North Clay 0
Altamont defeated North Clay, 9-0, Friday.
The Indians scored one run in the first, three in the second, and five in the third.
Mason Robinson hit two singles and one triple and had one RBI for Altamont. Jared Hammer hit two singles and had two RBIs. Nathan Stuemke hit one triple and had two RBIs. Nathan Shepard hit one single. Kaidyn Miller hit one single. Keinon Eirhard hit one double. Wyatt Phillips hit one double and had one RBI, and Logan Cornett hit one single.
Aden McManaway pitched for the Indians. He threw seven innings and allowed two hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts.
As for the Cardinals, Logan Fleener and Carder Walden hit singles.
Alex Boose and Keegan Sullens pitched for North Clay. Boose threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits, six earned runs, and four walks; Sullens threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
As for Neoga, Brady Reynolds, Ryan Koester, and Quintin Richards hit singles.
Malachi Staszak, Reynolds, and Trey Sheehan pitched for Neoga. Staszak threw four innings and allowed five hits, three earned runs, and two walks with four strikeouts; Reynolds threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed four hits and one earned run with one strikeout, and Sheehan threw 2/3 of an inning.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 4, Neoga 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Neoga, 4-0, Friday.
The Hatchets scored three runs in the first and one in the sixth.
Austin Wittenberg hit three singles for WSS. Kendall Morris hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Tyler Wetherell hit one single. Jordan Wittenberg hit one single. Jackson Gurgel hit one double and had one RBI. Connor Manhart hit one single, and Ben Bridges had one RBI.
Austin and Jordan Wittenberg pitched for the Hatchets. Austin threw five innings and allowed three hits with six strikeouts; Jordan threw two innings and had three strikeouts.
South Central 15, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
South Central defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 15-0, Friday.
Maddox Robb hit two singles and had one RBI. Aidan Dodson hit one single and had two RBIs. Anthony Buonaura hit one double and had three RBIs. Ethan Watwood hit one home run and had two RBIs. Andrew Magnus hit one single. Colton Smith hit one single and had two RBIs. Chase Thompson had two RBIs. Brody Markley had one RBI, and Calaway Smith had two RBIs.
Buonaura and Coen West pitched for the Cougars. Buonaura threw three innings and allowed one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts; West threw one inning and had one strikeout.
As for the Bobcats, Clayton Wojcik hit one single.
North Clay 2, Neoga 0
North Clay defeated Neoga in straight sets Friday.
North Clay won the first set 26-24 and the second set 25-20.
Andrea Burcham had one kill, six kills, and six digs for Neoga. Klowee Conder had four kills, one block, and five digs. Allison Worman had four kills and three blocks. Haylee Campbell had two kills and five blocks. Sydney Richards had nine kills and seven digs. Natalie O’Dell had three blocks, nine assists, and three digs, and Sydney Hakman had six digs.
South Central 2, Patoka Odin 0
South Central defeated Patoka Odin in straight sets Friday.
The Lady Cougars (7-4) won the first set 25-20 and the second 25-16.
Sierra Arnold had one ace and seven digs for South Central. Olivia Brauer had five kills, nine assists, four aces, three digs, and one block. Brooklyn Garrett had seven kills and 14 digs. Sidney Shumate had five kills, one ace, and three digs. Chloe Smith had one block. Brooke Cowger had five kills, two aces, two digs, and one block. Rayna Hall had three digs. Emma Jenne had two kills, and Emma Runge and three digs.
St. Elmo Brownstown at the Lincolnwood Volleyba
ll Tournament
St. Elmo Brownstown finished 0-2 at the Lincolnwood Volleyball Tournament Friday.
The Eagles lost their first match to Hillsboro in three sets (25-21, 11-25, 11-15) and lost the second match to South County in straight sets (16-25, 21-25).
There was no information available on SEB’s third match against Roxana.
The Eagles are now 4-4 on the season.
Mattoon Invitational
St. Anthony, Teutopolis, and Effingham competed at the two-day Mattoon Invitational Friday.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 302, the Wooden Shoes finished with a team score of 362, and the Hearts finished with a team score of 378.
Jonathan Willenborg and Michael Martelli shot 75, and Lane Ludwig and Preston Phillips shot 76.
The scores that didn’t count were Joey Trupiano’s 78 and Dakota Flaig’s 80.
Ethan Thoele shot 83 for Teutopolis. Kole Ohnesorge and Brody Thoele shot 92, and Gabe Schlink shot 95.
The scores that didn’t count were Adam Lustig’s 96 and Hayden Jansen’s 100.
Lastly, for Effingham, Colby Haynes shot 85. David Splechter shot 95. Cannon Bockhorn shot 98, and Rayden Schneider and Brody Boehm shot 100.
The one score that didn’t count toward the team total was Evan Pryor’s 105.
North Clay at Clay County Country Club
North Clay competed at Clay County Country Club Friday.
Riley Poe shot a 50, Jacob Arnold shot a 51, and Kennedy Jones shot a 63.
Altamont 2, Carlyle 1
Altamont defeated Carlyle, 2-1, Friday.
Javian Schlanser and Martin Cook scored goals for the Indians.
Lawrenceville 34, Newton 7
Newton fell to Lawrenceville, 34-7, Friday.
Max Meinhart completed 14-of-28 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown for the Eagles.
Trevor Haarman had two catches for 58 yards and one touchdown. Parker Wolf had seven catches for 50 yards. Jack Kinkade had four catches for 28 yards, and Austin Moore had one catch for eight yards.
Meanwhile, on the ground, Newton finished with 11 carries for minus-one yard.
Dawson Deitz had seven carries for three yards. Wolf had one carry for minus-seven yards, and Meyer Tarr had two carries for three yards.
Defensively, Braxton Griffith and Tarr totaled 10 tackles. Riley Hart had seven tackles. Evan Zumbahlen and Evan Baltzell had six tackles. Gus Bierman had five tackles. Gage Reynolds, Austin Moore, Dominik Utley, Cole Phillips, and Cole Elmore had four tackles. Kohlten Barthelme had two tackles, and Haarman, Jacob Wickham, and Payton Harris had one tackle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.