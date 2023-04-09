BASEBALL
Teutopolis 5, Flora 1
Teutopolis defeated Flora, 5-1, at Flora.
Logan Roepke had two hits (one double) and Evan Waldhoff, Joey Niebrugge, Garrett Gaddis and Mitch Jansen had one hit.
Logan Lawson and Tyler Pruemer pitched for the Wooden Shoes (5-3). Lawson threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, one run and two walks with seven innings; Pruemer threw 2/3 of an inning and had one strikeout.
Terre Haute (West Vigo) 7, Newton 2
Terre Haute (West Vigo) defeated Newton, 7-2, at Terre Haute.
Owen Mahaffey had two hits (one home run) and Gary Lewis and Seth Ochs had one hit.
Jacob McClure, Gus Bierman and Kohlten Barthelme pitched for the Eagles (7-4). McClure threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits, four runs and four walks with one strikeout; Bierman threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, two runs and two walks and Bartelme pitched one inning and allowed two hits, one run and one walk with one strikeout.
Cumberland 10, Kansas [Coop] 0
Cumberland defeated Kansas w/ Hume (Shiloh) and Oakland (Tri-County), 10-0, at Cumberland.
Gavin Hendrix had three hits (one triple). Blake McMechan had two hits (one triple). Ross McBride had two hits (one triple). Sawyer Keyser had two hits (one double) and Bryant Weber and Ty Bradley had one hit for the Pirates (4-4).
Sawyer Keyser pitched for Cumberland and allowed two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over five innings.
Neoga 5, Oblong [Coop] 0
Neoga defeated Oblong w/ Hutsonville and Palestine, 5-0, at Oblong.
Brady Reynolds had two hits and Ryan Koester, Bryar Hennesay and Matt Propst had one hit for the Indians (5-5).
Trey Sheehan, Kyle Will and Riley Durdel pitched for Neoga. Sheehan threw four innings and allowed four hits and one walk with two strikeouts; Will threw two innings and allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts and Durdel threw one inning and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
South Central 10, Carlyle 2
South Central defeated Carlyle, 10-2, at Carlyle.
Zane Montes had three hits. Brody Markley had one hit (one double). Anthony Buonaura had one hit (one double) and Aidan Dodson, Andrew Magnus and Ethan Watwood had one hit.
Calaway Smith and Coen West pitched for the Cougars (8-0). Smith threw six innings and allowed three hits, two runs and two walks with seven strikeouts; West threw one inning and allowed one walk with three strikeouts.
Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] 15, Casey-Westfield 3
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Casey-Westfield, 15-3, at Casey-Westfield.
Jordan Wittenberg had three hits (one double). Ben Bridges had three hits (one double). Rhett Rincker had two hits (one double). Jackson Gurgel and Connor Manhart had two hits. Austin Wittenberg had one hit (one double) and Carter Chaney and Tyler Wetherell had one hit.
Jordan Wittenberg and Gurgel pitched for the Hatchets (5-0). Wittenberg threw two innings and allowed three hits, three unearned runs and one walk with two strikeouts and Gurgel threw three innings and allowed two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Newton 8, South Central 3
Newton defeated South Central, 8-3, at Kinmundy.
Addy O'Dell had three hits (one double) and three RBIs. Avery Mulvey had three hits (one double) and one RBI. Camryn Martin had two hits (one home run) and one RBI. Amelia Collins had one hit and Ali Kirts had four hits (one double) and three RBIs for the Lady Eagles (8-1).
Kayla Kocher and Collins pitched for Newton. Kocher threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, three runs and two walks with five strikeouts and Collins threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
As for the Lady Cougars (5-3), Kaitlyn Swift had one RBI. Taegan Webster had one hit and one RBI. Brooklyn Garrett had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Ella Watwood had one hit. Abi Shuler had two hits and Kyra Swift had two hits.
Webster pitched for South Central and allowed 13 hits, eight runs and three walks with five strikeouts over seven innings.
Cumberland 22, Broadlands (Heritage) 8
Cumberland defeated Broadlands (Heritage), 22-8, at Broadlands.
Isabel Martinez had four hits and four RBIs. Libby McGinnis had three hits (one double) and four RBIs. Jenna Houghman had three hits (one double) and one RBI. Jade Carr had two hits (one double) and two RBIs. Avery Donsbach had two hits and two RBIs. Kendyn Syfert had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Katie Kingery had one hit (one double) and one RBI and Chaney Thornton had one hit and three RBIs.
Callie Lewis and Martinez pitched for the Lady Pirates (4-7, 1-1 Lincoln Prairie Conference). Lewis threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, five runs and one walk with four strikeouts and Martinez threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and three runs — one earned — with four strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.