NEOGA — Keaton Lacy went 2-for-3 with one run and four RBIs in Neoga's win over Dieterich on Friday.
The Indians defeated the Movin Maroons 16-1.
Aside from Lacy, Micah Staszak went 1-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and one walk. Trey Sheehan went 0-for-2 with one RBI and one walk. Colin Blazich went 2-for-3 with one double, one run and one RBI. Matt Propst went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one walk. AJ Henderson scored two runs and had one walk. James Ballinger went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and one walk. Riley Durdel and Kyle Will each scored one run. Josiah Gentry went 1-for-1 with two runs and one walk. Landon Titus went 1-for-2 with three runs and one walk and Carter Young went 1-for-2 with three runs, one RBI and one walk.
Staszak and Kanen White pitched for the Indians (2-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference). Staszak allowed two hits, one run and two walks to one strikeout over two innings. White allowed one hit and one walk to four strikeouts over two innings.
For Dieterich (1-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference), Landon Keck went 2-for-2 with one run. Jaxon Funneman had one walk. Lucas Westendorf had one RBI. Justin Boerngen went 1-for-1 with one walk and Dominic Ashley had one walk.
Westendorf, Keck, Carson Baxter and Gavin Niemerg pitched for the Movin Maroons. Westendorf allowed four hits, four runs (two earned) and one walk to one strikeout over two innings. Keck allowed two hits, five runs and three walks. Baxter allowed five hits, seven runs (five earned) and four walks to two strikeouts and Niemerg threw 1/3 of an inning.
Farina (South Central) 15, Ramsey 0
The South Central Cougars defeated the Ramsey Rams on Friday, 15-0.
Zane Montes scored three runs and had two walks. Evan Hoover went 0-for-1 with one RBI. Callaway Smith went 0-for-1 with one run, one RBI and two walks. Colton Smith went 0-for-1 with two runs, two RBIs and two walks. Colby Bursott went 1-for-2 with one run and one walk. Lucas Bursott scored one run and had one walk. Brody Markley went 0-for-1 with one run, one RBI and two walks. Trevan Sidwell went 0-for-3 with two RBIs. Max Magnus went 1-for-1 with two runs and two walks. Seth Jones had one run and one walk. Hudson Moore had two runs and one walk. Chase Guerrettaz went 0-for-1 with one RBI and Maddox Robb went 1-for-1 with one run, one RBI and one walk.
Montes, Hoover and Guerrettaz pitched for South Central (2-0). Montes allowed five strikeouts over two innings. Hoover allowed three strikeouts in one inning and Guerrettaz allowed one hit and two strikeouts over one inning.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 14, Odin 0
The Beecher City Bobcats defeated the Odin Eagles on Thursday, 14-0.
Clayton Wojcik had one RBI. AJ Radloff had two RBIs. Wyatt Rueff had one hit. Gage Lorton had one double and one RBI. Layne Jones had two singles and two RBIs. Blake Mueller had one RBI. Kyle Lamb had one double and one RBI. Conner Nowitzke had one double and two RBIs. Porter Lilly had one single and Clive Schlanser had one single and one RBI.
Wojcik pitched for the Bobcats (1-0) and allowed two walks to three strikeouts over two innings. Radloff allowed one walk to one strikeout in one inning. Carson Evans had two strikeouts in one inning and Schlanser had three strikeouts in one inning.
BOYS GOLF
Flora Quad
Altamont fell to Flora, 185-191, on Friday, while Cisne and North Clay only had two players for each team.
Daniel McCammon led the Indians with a nine-hole score of 43. Gavin Flack shot a 44. Kaden Wolff shot a 51 and Justin Kollmann shot a 53.
Alex Walker and Charlie Goeckner's scores did not count toward the team total. Walker shot a 58 and Goeckner shot a 59.
As for the Cardinals, Riley Poe shot a 43 and Jacob Arnold fired a 46.
