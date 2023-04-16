Effingham (St. Anthony) 13, Casey-Westfield 0
St. Anthony defeated Casey-Westfield, 13-0, at Evergreen Hollow Park.
Max Koenig had three hits (two doubles). Eli Levitt had two hits (one double). Brock Fearday had two hits (two doubles). Aiden Lauritzen had two hits (one home run) and Brock Jansen had two hits. Connor Roepke and Will Hoene added one double each and Beau Adams had one hit for the Bulldogs (9-2).
Nick Ruholl pitched for St. Anthony and allowed one hit with seven strikeouts over five innings.
Altamont 13, McLeansboro (Hamilton County) 4
Altamont defeated McLeansboro (Hamilton County), 13-4, at Beardstown.
Jared Hammer had three hits (one double). Dillan Elam had two hits (one double). Eli Miller had two hits. Nathan Stuemke had one double. Mason Robinson had one triple. Keinon Eirhart had one home run and Logan Cornett and Nathan Shepard had one hit for the Indians (7-4).
Robinson pitched and allowed three hits, four runs and three walks with nine strikeouts over five innings.
Dieterich 10, Cisne 5
Dieterich defeated Cisne, 10-5, at Cisne.
Garrett Niebrugge had three hits (one home run). Lucas Westendorf had two hits (one double). Andrew Hall had one double and Justin Boerngen had one hit for the Movin’ Maroons (4-8).
Dominic Ashley and Mason Lidy pitched for Dieterich. Ashley threw four innings and allowed five hits, three runs and five walks with four strikeouts; Lidy threw three innings and allowed four hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks with two strikeouts.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Toledo (Cumberland) 1
Cumberland fell to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 2-1, at Arthur.
Trevin Magee had one double and Ross McBride had one hit for the Pirates (5-7).
Sawyer Keyser pitched and allowed two hits, two runs (one earned) and three walks with two strikeouts over six innings.
Farina (South Central) 9, Louisville (North Clay) 0
South Central defeated North Clay, 9-0, at South Central.
Zane Montes had two hits and Anthony Buonaura had one hit.
Aidan Dodson pitched for the Cougars (13-0). He threw a no-hitter with two walks and 12 strikeouts over seven innings.
Effingham 18, Champaign (Central) 6
Effingham defeated Champaign (Central), 18-6, at Effingham.
Mya Harvey had three hits (three home runs). Riley Cunningham had two hits (one double and one home run). Sidney Donaldson had two hits (one home run). Jerzi Bierman had two hits (one double and one triple). Raegan Boone had two hits. Bria Beals had two hits. Kristen Armstrong had one double and Cora Hartmann and Jennifer Jamison had one hit for the Flaming Hearts (6-4).
Effingham (St. Anthony) 18, Monticello 2
St. Anthony defeated Monticello, 18-2, at Monticello.
Cameran Rios had three hits (one triple). Addie Wernsing had two hits. Lucy Fearday had two hits (one double and one home run). Anna Faber had two hits. Abbi Hatton had two hits (one double) and Stacie Vonderheide had two hits (one double). Sydney Kibler had one double and Adysen Rios, Hailey Niebrugge and Nora Gannaway had one hit for the Bulldogs (5-3).
Teutopolis 12, Flora 8
Teutopolis defeated Flora, 12-8, at Flora.
Kaylee Niebrugge had two hits (one double). Olivia Copple and Emily Konkel had two hits and Erin Althoff and Malea Helmink had one hit for the Lady Shoes (5-4).
Courtney Gibson and Jordan Goeckner pitched for Teutopolis. Gibson threw five innings and allowed eight hits, six runs and five walks with two strikeouts; Goeckner threw two innings and allowed one hit, two runs (none earned) and one walk with one strikeout.
Newton 10, Altamont 0
Newton defeated Altamont, 10-0, at Gilbert Park.
Addy O’Dell had two hits (one triple). Camryn Martin had two hits. Avery Mulvey had one double and Lexie Grove had one hit for the Lady Eagles (11-1).
Amelia Collins pitched for Newton. She threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts over five innings.
Farina (South Central) 9, Casey-Westfield 6
South Central defeated Casey-Westfield, 9-6, at Casey-Westfield.
Kyra Swift had one triple. Jaylyn Michl had two hits (one double and one triple) and one RBI. Taegan Webster had one double and one RBI. Brooklyn Garrett had three hits (two doubles) and one RBI. Kaitlyn Swift had one hit. Amelia Montes had one hit (one double) and two RBIs and Abi Shuler had two hits and three RBIs for the Lady Cougars (11-4).
Arcola 10, Toledo (Cumberland) 6
Cumberland fell to Arcola, 10-6, at Arcola.
Kendyn Syfert had three hits and two RBIs. Chaney Thornton had three hits and two RBIs. Jade Carr had two hits. Libby McGinnis had two hits (one double). Avery Donsbach had one hit and two RBIs. Isabel Martinez had one hit and Natalie Beaumont had one double for the Lady Pirates (5-8).
Toledo (Cumberland) @ Monticello Invitational (Boys)
Cumberland finished 18th with six points at the Monticello Invitational.
