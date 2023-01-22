BOYS BASKETBALL

Dieterich 59, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 35

Dieterich defeated Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville on Friday night, 59-35.

Caleb Gephart led the Movin' Maroons (11-7) with 21 points, while Lucas Westendorf scored 14 and Kolton Kidd scored 13.

      
Dieterich 21 12 15 11 59 
OPH 13 10 35 
D - Funneman 2, Wente 3, C. Will 2, Niemerg 1, Westendorf 14, Gephart 21, Jo. Holste 1, Kidd 13. FG 22, FT 9-16, F 10. (3-pointers: Kidd 2, Westendorf 1, Gephart 1).

St. Elmo-Brownstown 88, Mulberry Grove 49

St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Mulberry Grove on Friday night, 88-49.

Jarrett Pasley led the Eagles (14-5) with 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Adam Atwood had 14 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. Cade Schaub had 13 points, one rebound, two assists, and two steals. Caleb Campbell had 11 points, two rebounds, five assists, and one steal. Brody Mason had seven points and two steals. Wyatt Stine had six points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Josiah Maxey had five points, three rebounds, three assists, and one blocked shot. Vadim Plum had three points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal, and Styler Goldsborough had two points, one rebound, and three steals.

      
SEB 31 20 20 17 88 
Mulberry Grove 11 16 13 49 
SEB - Pasley 27, Atwood 14, Schaub 13, Campbell 11, Mason 7, Stine 6, J. Maxey 5, Plum 3, C. Maxey 2. FG 35, FT 7-11, F 15. (3-pointers: Pasley 6, Atwood 1, Campbell 1, Mason 1, J. Maxey 1, Plum 1).

South Central 60, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 40

South Central defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City on Friday night, 60-40.

Aidan Dodson led the Cougars (15-6, 2-3 National Trail Conference) with 26 points, while Ethan Watwood had 17.

As for the Bobcats (5-16, 0-6 National Trail Conference), AJ Radloff had 12 points, and Gage Lorton had 10.

      
South Central 17 19 12 12 60 
CHBC 10 16 40 
SC - Anderson 5, Watwood 17, Dodson 26, Markley 2, Magnus 6, Buonaura 2, Bergmann 2. FG 18, FT 18-24, F 14. (3-pointers: Watwood 2, Dodson 2, Magnus 2); CHBC - Wojcik 7, Robbins 2, Calame 9, Lorton 10, Davis 2, Radloff 12. FG 12, FT 15-20, F 17. (3-pointers: Calame 3).

