BOYS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 59, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 35
Dieterich defeated Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville on Friday night, 59-35.
Caleb Gephart led the Movin' Maroons (11-7) with 21 points, while Lucas Westendorf scored 14 and Kolton Kidd scored 13.
|Dieterich
|21
|12
|15
|11
|59
|OPH
|7
|13
|10
|5
|35
D - Funneman 2, Wente 3, C. Will 2, Niemerg 1, Westendorf 14, Gephart 21, Jo. Holste 1, Kidd 13. FG 22, FT 9-16, F 10. (3-pointers: Kidd 2, Westendorf 1, Gephart 1).
St. Elmo-Brownstown 88, Mulberry Grove 49
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Mulberry Grove on Friday night, 88-49.
Jarrett Pasley led the Eagles (14-5) with 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Adam Atwood had 14 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. Cade Schaub had 13 points, one rebound, two assists, and two steals. Caleb Campbell had 11 points, two rebounds, five assists, and one steal. Brody Mason had seven points and two steals. Wyatt Stine had six points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Josiah Maxey had five points, three rebounds, three assists, and one blocked shot. Vadim Plum had three points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal, and Styler Goldsborough had two points, one rebound, and three steals.
|SEB
|31
|20
|20
|17
|88
|Mulberry Grove
|11
|16
|13
|9
|49
SEB - Pasley 27, Atwood 14, Schaub 13, Campbell 11, Mason 7, Stine 6, J. Maxey 5, Plum 3, C. Maxey 2. FG 35, FT 7-11, F 15. (3-pointers: Pasley 6, Atwood 1, Campbell 1, Mason 1, J. Maxey 1, Plum 1).
South Central 60, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 40
South Central defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City on Friday night, 60-40.
Aidan Dodson led the Cougars (15-6, 2-3 National Trail Conference) with 26 points, while Ethan Watwood had 17.
As for the Bobcats (5-16, 0-6 National Trail Conference), AJ Radloff had 12 points, and Gage Lorton had 10.
|South Central
|17
|19
|12
|12
|60
|CHBC
|7
|7
|10
|16
|40
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.