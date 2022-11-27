BOYS BASKETBALL
Casey-Westfield 51, Dieterich 48
Dieterich fell to Casey-Westfield on Friday in the Cumberland Turkey Tournament Semifinals.
The Movin' Maroons (1-1) lost 51-48.
Lucas Westendorf had 21 points. Caleb Gephart had 11. Tanner Will had seven. Cole Will had six, and Kolton Kidd had three.
Newton 81, Marshall 56
Newton defeated Marshall on Friday in the Cumberland Turkey Tournament Consolation Semifinals.
The Eagles (1-1) won 81-56.
Caden Nichols finished with 28 points. Parker Wolf had 24. Dylan Gier had 11. Gus Bierman had eight. Jacob Weber had four. Kyle Bergbower had three. Max Meinhart had two, and Grant Ochs had one.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement 53
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Cerro Gordo-Bement on Friday in the Cerro Gordo-Bement Tournament.
The Hatchets (3-0) won 55-53 in double overtime.
Jackson Gurgel had 17 points. Austin Wittenberg had 15. Jordan Wittenberg had 12. Dylan Curry had nine, and Nathaniel Gracey had two.
North Clay 57, Cumberland 50
North Clay defeated Cumberland on Friday in the Cumberland Turkey Tournament Semifinals.
The Cardinals (2-0) won 57-50.
Logan Fleener had 20 points. Alex Boose had 16. Cody Zimdars and Levi Smith had six. Carder Walden had five, and Jesse Weidner had four.
As for the Pirates (1-1), Gavin Hendrix had 21 points. Jaxon Boldt had 12. Blake McMechan had seven, and Maddox McElravy and Trevin Magee had five.
Neoga 46, Notre Dame de La Salette 39
Neoga defeated Notre Dame de La Salette on Friday in the Mary Sur Shootout.
The Indians (1-0) won 46-39.
Brady Reynolds had 16 points. Quintin Richards had 13. Trey Sheehan had 12. Braydon Letterle had three, and Bryar Hennesay had two.
St. Elmo-Brownstown 69, Mulberry Grove 23
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Mulberry Grove on Friday in the Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament.
The Eagles (3-0) won 69-23.
Adam Atwood had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting with five rebounds, two assists, five steals, and one turnover. Josiah Maxey had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting with two assists, two steals, and two turnovers. Jarrett Pasley had 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting with one rebound, two assists, and two steals. Cade Schaub had nine points on 4-of-7 shooting with four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Caleb Campbell had eight points on 4-of-8 shooting with five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one turnover. Wyatt Stine had five points on 2-of-4 shooting with seven rebounds, two assists, and one turnover. Collin Maxey had four points on 2-of-4 shooting with two rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Brody Mason had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with four rebounds and one block, and Lowell Wilhour had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with one assist.
Glen Carbon Father McGivney 62, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 45
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City fell to Glen Carbon Father McGivney on Friday in the Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament.
The Bobcats (0-2) lost 62-45.
Kaidyn Calame had 12 points. Clayton Wojcik and AJ Radloff had eight. Trevor Thies and Layne Jones had six. Gage Lorton had four, and Kyle Lamb had one.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 60, Marshall 46
St. Anthony defeated Marshall on Friday in the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Bulldogs (4-0) won 60-46.
Nancy Ruholl had 24 points. Lucy Fearday had 18. Anna Faber had seven. Stacie Vonderheide and Ady Rios had four. Addi Nuxoll had two and Kallie Kabbes had one.
St. Anthony 52, Mt. Carmel 33
St. Anthony defeated Mt. Carmel on Friday in the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Bulldogs (3-0) won 52-33.
Nancy Ruholl had 16 points. Lucy Fearday had 14. Stacie Vonderheide had 10, and Anna Faber and Addi Nuxoll had six.
Dieterich 52, Cumberland 42
Dieterich defeated Cumberland on Friday in the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Movin' Maroons (3-3) won 52-42.
Cortney Brummer had 21 points. Kady Tegeler had 16. Ruby Westendorf had eight. Miley Britton had four, and Brittney Niemerg had three.
As for the Lady Pirates (2-3), Abbie Becker had 16 points. Paige Dittamore had 10. Katelyn Shoemaker had nine. Jade Carr and Hannah Shoemaker had three, and Suzy Fritts had one.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 68, Ramsey 29
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Ramsey on Friday in the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Hatchets (1-4) won 68-29.
Ella Kinkelaar had 22 points. Ellie Wittenberg had 15. Samantha Hayes had 14. Morgan Mathis had nine. Ava Richards had four, and Katelyn VonBehrens and Serenity Weeden had two.
Dieterich 65, Macon Meridian 45
Dieterich defeated Macon Meridian on Friday in the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Movin' Maroons (2-3) won 65-45.
Miley Britton had 22 points. Kady Tegeler had nine. Cortney Brummer and Brittney Niemerg had eight. Ruby Westendorf had six. Addison Miller and Heaven Kinnison had four, and Madison Hahn and Estella Meinhart had two.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 52, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 42
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg on Friday in the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Bobcats (4-0) won 52-42.
Gracie Heckert had 23 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Macee Rodman had 15 points and four steals. Mady Wojcik had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Ruby Stuckemeyer had four points, and 10 rebounds, and Marissa Summers had three steals.
As for the Hatchets (0-4), Ella Kinkelaar had 15 points. Samantha Hayes had nine. Katelyn VonBehrens had seven. Ava Richards had five. Ellie Wittenberg had four, and Serenity Weeden had two.
Cumberland 48, Bridgeport Red Hill 26
Cumberland defeated Bridgeport Red Hill on Friday in the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Lady Pirates (2-2) won 48-26.
Abbie Becker had 13 points. Jadalyn Sowers had nine. Katelyn Shoemaker and Suzy Fritts had six. Jade Carr had five. Paige Dittamore and Isabel Martinez had four, and Hannah Shoemaker had one.
Brownstown-St. Elmo 54, Ramsey 16
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Ramsey on Friday in the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Bombers (4-0) won 54-16.
Lexi Seabaugh had 10 points. Laney Baldrige had eight. Avery Myers had seven. Jayna Ireland had six. Alice Turco and Sydney Stine had five. Natelly Beall had four. Jaide Wilhour had three, and Anna Stine, Presley Williams, and Addie Sasse had two.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 64, Brownstown-St. Elmo 42
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Brownstown-St. Elmo on Friday in the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Bobcats (5-0) won 64-42.
Gracie Heckert had 23 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, and seven assists. Macee Rodman had 19 points and three steals. Marissa Summers had 13 points. Mady Wojcik had seven points, and seven rebounds, and Carmen Olesen and Ruby Stuckemeyer had one point.
As for the Bombers (4-1), Avery Myers and Lexi Seabaugh had nine points. Laney Baldrige had eight. Alice Turco had seven. Natelly Beall had five, and Anna Stine and Jayna Ireland had two.
Neoga 71, Arthur Christian 29
Neoga defeated Arthur Christian on Friday in the Mary Sur Shootout.
The Indians (3-0) won 71-29.
Brynn Richards had 22 points. Allison Worman had seven. Allison Sampson had five. Gracie Eaton had three. Sydney Hakman had five. Sydney Richards had 13. Atalie Osborn had six, and Haylee Campbell had 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.