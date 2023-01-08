BOYS BASKETBALL
Mt. Zion 59, Effingham 48
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion on Friday night at Effingham High School.
The Flaming Hearts (6-12, 3-3 Apollo Conference) lost 59-48.
Andrew Donaldson had 15 points. Andrew Splechter had 11. Garrett Wolfe had nine. Gunner Brown and Logan Heil had six, and Spencer Fox had one.
|Effingham
|18
|7
|9
|14
|48
|Mt. Zion
|15
|15
|15
|14
|59
E — Donaldson 15, Wolfe 9, Brown 6, Splechter 11, Fox 1, Heil 6. FG 17, FT 5-9, F 13. (3-pointers: Donaldson 5, Wolfe 3, Brown 1)
MTZ — Driscoll 4, Clark 2, Koester 14, McAtee 10, Trimble 5, Cuddy 15, Anderson 9. FG 25, FT 8-11, F 11. (3-pointers: Cuddy 1)
St. Elmo-Brownstown 59, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 52
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg on Friday night at Windsor High School.
The Eagles (9-5, 1-3 National Trail Conference) beat the Hatchets (13-4, 2-1 National Trail Conference) 59-52.
Adam Atwood had 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting with seven rebounds and one assist. Jarrett Pasley had 16 points on 7-of-14 with eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Caleb Campbell had 12 points on 3-of-10 with four rebounds and four assists. Cade Schaub had 12 points on 6-of-15 with four rebounds, one assist, and two steals, and Wyatt Stine had two points on 1-of-2 with three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
As for WSS, Austin Wittenberg had 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting with six rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Jordan Wittenberg had 10 points on 4-of-11 with six rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Jackson Gurgel had eight points on 3-of-6 with three rebounds and one steal. Talon Bridges had five points on 2-of-5 with three rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Rhett Rincker had five points on 2-of-2 with two rebounds. Dylan Curry had three points on 1-of-5 with two rebounds and one steal, and Carter Chaney had two points on 1-of-6 with two rebounds and one assist.
|Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg
|15
|9
|14
|14
|52
|St. Elmo-Brownstown
|19
|6
|13
|21
|59
WSS — A. Wittenberg 19, J. Wittenberg 10, Gurgel 8, Bridges 5, Rincker 5, Curry 3, Chaney 2. FG 20, FT 7-10, F 13. (3-pointers: A. Wittenberg 2, Gurgel 2, Curry 1. Fouled out: A. Wittenberg)
SEB — Atwood 17, Pasley 16, Campbell 12, Schaub 12, Stine 2. FG 24, FT 10-14, F 8. (3-pointers: Pasley 1)
North Clay 87, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 37
North Clay defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City on Friday at Beecher City High School.
The Cardinals (12-4, 3-0 National Trail Conference) beat the Bobcats (5-11, 0-4 National Trail Conference) 87-37.
Logan Fleener had 30 points. Alex Boose had 18. Ethan Kuenstler had 14. Cody Zimdars had 11. Carder Walden had eight. Jesse Weidner had four, and Levi Smith had two.
As for CHBC, AJ Radloff had 12 points. Clayton Wojcik had nine. Kaidyn Calame had seven. Drake Davis had four. Carter Bain had three, and Kenny Robbins had two.
|North Clay
|24
|25
|29
|9
|87
|CHBC
|5
|10
|17
|5
|37
NC — Zimdars 11, Kuenstler 14, Smith 2, Fleener 30, Boose 18, Weidner 4, Walden 8. FG 36, FT 5-6. (3-pointers: Boose 3, Zimdars 3, Kuenstler 2, Walden 2)
CHBC — Bain 3, Wojcik 9, Robbins 2, Calame 7, Davis 4, Radloff 12. FG 15, FT 4-8. (3-pointers: Bain 1, Wojcik 1, Calame 1)
Martinsville 52, Neoga 47
Neoga fell to Martinsville on Friday night at Neoga High School.
The Indians (6-11) lost 52-47.
Quintin Richards had 18 points. Trey Sheehan had 14. Brady Reynolds had eight. Landon Titus had six, and Dane Fearday had two.
|Neoga
|4
|10
|13
|20
|47
|Martinsville
|9
|13
|6
|24
|52
