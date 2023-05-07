Effingham 15, Flora 13
Effingham defeated Flora, 15-13, in Flora.
Quest Hull, Myles Maxedon and Kaiden Nichols each had three hits. Spencer Fox and Jack Harper each had two and Kaden Koeberlein, Camden Raddatz and Evan Waymoth each had one for the Flaming Hearts (12-11).
Max Seachrist, Andrew Donaldson, Ethan Jones and Colton Webb pitched for Effingham. Seachrist threw one inning and allowed four hits, six runs (five earned) and three walks; Donaldson threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, two runs and one walk with one strikeout; Jones threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, four runs and two walks with two strikeouts and Webb threw one inning and allowed one run and one walk with two strikeouts.
Teutopolis 11, Highland 10
Teutopolis defeated Highland, 11-10, at the Edwardsville Tiger Classic.
Logan Roepke, Bennet Thompson, Caleb Siemer, Caleb Bloemer and Ben Goeckner each had two hits and Brett Kreke, Garrett Gaddis and Connor Siemer each had one for the Wooden Shoes (11-11).
Logan Lawson and Caleb Siemer pitched for T-Town. Lawson threw seven innings and allowed seven hits, six runs (five earned) and four walks with four strikeouts; Siemer threw three innings and allowed one hit, four runs (two earned) and three walks with two strikeouts.
Mattoon 11, Altamont 8
Altamont fell to Mattoon, 11-8, in Mattoon.
Nate Stuemke, Kaidyn Miller and Nathan Shepard each had two hits and Mason Robinson, Jared Hammer, Keinon Eirhart and Logan Cornett each had one for the Indians (17-7).
Dillan Elam, Avery Jahraus and Ethan Robbins pitched for Altamont.
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 14, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 1
WSS defeated CHBC, 14-1, in Beecher City.
Carter Chaney had three hits. Tyler Wetherell and Jackson Gurgel each had two and Austin Wittenberg and Connor Manhart each had one for the Hatchets (16-5).
Gurgel pitched for WSS. He allowed three hits, one run and three walks with 10 strikeouts over five innings.
Toledo (Cumberland) 3, Argenta-Oreana 2
Cumberland defeated Argenta-Oreana, 3-2, in Toledo.
Maddox McElravy had two hits. Blake McMechan had one hit and one RBI. Ross McBride and Trevin Magee each had one hit and Gavin Hendrix had one RBI for the Pirates (11-12, 4-5 league).
Pana 8, Neoga 6
Neoga fell to Pana, 8-6, at Neoga High School Baseball Field.
Trey Sheehan and Colin Blazich each had two hits and Landon Titus and Matt Propst each had one for the Indians (12-16).
Sheehan, Riley Durdel and Blazich pitched for Neoga.
Farina (South Central) 4, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) 2
South Central defeated Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 4-2, in Glen Carbon.
Aidan Dodson, Anthony Buonaura, Andrew Magnus and Colton Smith each had hits for the Cougars (19-6).
Dodson and Ethan Watwood pitched for South Central. Dodson threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and two runs (one earned) with 14 strikeouts; Watwood threw 1/3 of an inning and had one strikeout.
Effingham 15, Flora 5
Effingham defeated Flora, 15-5, in Flora.
Sidney Donaldson and Mya Harvey each had three hits. Jerzi Bierman, Raegan Boone, Jennifer Jamison and Natalie Armstrong each had two and Riley Cunningham, Madi Kirk, Kristen Armstrong and Bria Beals each had one for the Flaming Hearts (16-8).
Natalie Armstrong pitched for Effingham. She allowed five hits, five runs and one walk with four strikeouts over five innings.
Edwardsville 13, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis fell to Edwardsville, 13-0, in Edwardsville.
Emily Konkel had the lone hit for the Lady Shoes (13-11).
Jordan Goeckner and Olivia Hemmen pitched for T-Town.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 7, Greenville 2
St. Anthony defeated Greenville, 7-2, at Effingham Community Park.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman defeated Aidan Andris (6-1, 6-0). Adam Rudibaugh defeated Elusha Golovay (6-0, 6-0). Evan Mossman defeated Carter Manhart (6-2, 6-2). Aidan Tegeler defeated Tayshaun Wells (6-3, 6-1). Connor Eggars fell to Ivan Powell (5-7, 6-2, 10-7) and Matt Herzing defeated Camden Walker (6-1, 4-6, 10-7).
In doubles matches, Tegeler and Manaye Mossman defeated Golovay and Andris (6-1, 6-0). Rudibaugh and Evan Mossman defeated Powell and Manhart (6-1, 6-0) and Eggars and Herzing fell to Wells and Alex Davis (3-6, 7-5, 5-10).
