Dieterich 37, South Central 30
Dieterich defeated South Central on Friday night at South Central High School.
The Movin' Maroons (10-7, 3-3 National Trail Conference) beat the Cougars (13-6, 0-3 National Trail Conference) 37-30.
Lucas Westendorf had 12 points. Kolton Kidd had 10. Caleb Gephart had seven, and Cole Will and Jaxon Funneman had four.
As for South Central, Aidan Dodson had 17 points. Rahkeim Anderson had three, and Ethan Watwood, Andrew Magnus, Anthony Buonaura, Seth Bergmann, and Jacob Smith had two.
|Dieterich
|12
|8
|9
|8
|37
|South Central
|12
|8
|3
|7
|30
D - Funneman 4, C. Will 4, Westendorf 12, Gephart 7, Kidd 10. FG 16, FT 1-2, F 11. (3-pointers: Westendorf 2, C. Will 1, Gephart 1). SC - Anderson 3, Watwood 2, Dodson 17, Magnus 2, Buonaura 2, Bergmann 2, J. Smith 2. FG 11, FT 5-6, F 9. (3-pointers: Dodson 2, Anderson 1)
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 74, Ramsey 45
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Ramsey on Friday night at Windsor High School.
The Hatchets (15-4) won 74-45.
Carter Chaney had 19 points. Austin Wittenberg had 16. Jordan Wittenberg had 13. Rhett Rincker and Jackson Gurgel had 10. Nathaniel Gracey had four, and Dylan Curry had two.
|WSS
|20
|22
|20
|12
|74
|Ramsey
|8
|17
|12
|8
|45
WSS - Chaney 19, A. Wittenberg 16, J. Wittenberg 13, Rincker 10, Gurgel 10, Gracey 4, Curry 2. FG 33, FT 13-18. (3-pointers: Chaney 2, Gurgel 2, A. Wittenberg 1)
St. Elmo-Brownstown 67, Patoka-Odin 41
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Patoka-Odin on Friday night at St. Elmo High School.
The Eagles (12-5) won 67-41.
Caleb Campbell had 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks. Adam Atwood had 17 points on 6-of-10 with seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Cade Schaub had 14 points on 5-of-6 with five rebounds, five assists, four steals, and one block. Jarrett Pasley had seven points on 3-of-11 with three rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Wyatt Stine had four points on 2-of-5 with three rebounds and one assist, and Josiah Maxey had two points with three rebounds.
|SEB
|22
|18
|10
|17
|67
|Patoka-Odin
|12
|11
|7
|11
|41
SEB - Campbell 23, Atwood 17, Schaub 14, Pasley 7, Stine 4, Maxey 2. FG 23, FT 14-20, F 10. (3-pointers: Campbell 3, Schaub 2, Atwood 1, Pasley 1)
Cumberland 44, Villa Grove 35
Cumberland defeated Villa Grove on Friday night at Villa Grove High School.
The Pirates (9-10, 2-2 Lincoln Prairie Conference) won 44-35.
Gavin Hendrix had 27 points. Trevin Magee had 12. Maddox McElravy had three, and Bryant Weber had two.
|Cumberland
|8
|6
|11
|19
|44
|Villa Grove
|11
|7
|9
|8
|35
