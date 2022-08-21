BASEBALL
Dieterich 8, Neoga 1
Dieterich defeated Neoga, 8-1, in a National Trail Conference baseball game Friday.
The Movin' Maroons scored one run in the first, one in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth, and four in the sixth.
Sam Hardiek hit two singles for Dieterich (2-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference). Noah Dill hit one single and had one RBI. Pete Britton hit one single and had one RBI. Andrew Hall hit one single, and Dane Curry hit one single and had two RBIs.
Britton and Dill pitched for the Movin' Maroons. Britton threw five innings and allowed four hits, one earned run, and four walks with six strikeouts; Dill threw two innings and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
As for the Indians, they scored one run in the first.
Ryan Koester hit one single and one double and had one RBI for Neoga (0-1, 0-1 National Trail Conference). Brady Reynolds hit one single. Malachi Staszak hit one single, and Quintin Richards hit one single.
Reynolds, James Ballinger, Richards, Trey Sheehan, and Kaden Will pitched for the Indians.
Reynolds threw two innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, and one walk with three strikeouts. Ballinger pitched one inning and allowed two hits, two earned runs, and one walk with one strikeout. Richards pitched two innings and allowed one hit with one strikeout. Sheehan pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit, three earned runs, and four walks, and Will pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed one walk.
BOYS GOLF
Flora 173, Altamont 190
Altamont fell to Flora, 173-190, Friday.
Avery Jarhaus shot a 40 for the Indians. Zeke Rippetoe shot a 42. Tyler Ruffner shot a 51, and Daniel McCammon shot a 57.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Alex Walker's 61 and Charlie Goeckner's 65.
Altamont also sent a pair of female competitors.
Sophia Pearcy shot a 66, and Gabby Weishaar shot a 73.
North Clay also sent three individuals.
Riley Poe shot a 42. Jacob Arnold shot a 59, and Kennedy Jones shot an 82.
