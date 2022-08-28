BASEBALL
Dieterich 14, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 4
Dieterich defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City, 14-4, Friday.
The Movin' Maroons scored two runs in the first, one in the second, eight in the third, and three in the fourth.
Pete Britton hit one single and one double and had three RBIs for Dieterich (3-1, 2-1 National Trail Conference). Andrew Hall hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. Sam Hardiek hit one single and had two RBIs. Dane Curry hit one single. Lucas Westendorf hit one single. Jaxon Funneman hit one single and had one RBI. Garrett Niebrugge had one RBI, and Mason Lidy had one RBI.
Westendorf and Hall pitched for the Movin' Maroons. Westendorf threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed one hit, four earned runs, and eight walks with five strikeouts; Hall threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit.
As for the Bobcats, they scored one run in the third and three in the fifth.
Drake Davis hit one single and had one RBI for CHBC (0-3, 0-2 National Trail Conference). Conner Nowitzke hit one single. Clayton Wojcik had one RBI, and Jacob Doty had one RBI.
Doty and Layne Jones pitched for the Bobcats. Doty threw two innings and allowed four hits, seven earned runs, and four walks with one strikeout; Jones threw two innings and allowed four hits, three earned runs, and three walks with one strikeout.
St. Anthony 11, Neoga 0
St. Anthony defeated Neoga, 11-0, Friday.
The Bulldogs scored one run in the first, one in the third, two in the fifth, four in the sixth, and three in the seventh.
Eli Levitt hit one single, one double, and one home run and had three RBIs for St. Anthony (8-0, 2-0 National Trail Conference). Beau Adams hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Elliot Frisbie hit one double and had two RBIs. Brock Fearday hit one single and had one RBI. Will Hoene hit one double and had one RBI. JC Trupaino hit one single and had two RBIs, and Brock Jansen hit one single.
Aiden Lauritzen and Henry Brent pitched for the Bulldogs. Lauritzen threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed four hits and two walks with five strikeouts; Brent pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
As for the Indians (1-2, 1-2 National Trail Conference), Brady Reynolds, Ryan Koester, Malachi Staszak, and Micah Staszak all hit singles.
Bryar Hennesay, Quintin Richards, Kaden Will, and Carter Young pitched for Neoga. Hennesay threw four innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and two walks with two strikeouts; Richards threw one inning and allowed three hits, four earned runs, and one walk; Will threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and one walk, and Young threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, no earned runs, and one walk with one strikeout.
South Central 8, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 4
South Central defeated Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg, 8-4, Friday.
The Cougars scored three runs in the first, one in the second, one in the fifth, and three in the sixth. Ethan Watwood hit two singles and one home run and had four home runs for South Central (4-1, 2-0 National Trail Conference). Anthony Buonaura hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. Andrew Magnus hit one single and one double. Calaway Smith hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. Chase Thompson hit one double, and Maddox Robb hit one single.
As for the Hatchets, they scored one run in the first, one in the second, and two in the sixth.
Kendall Morris hit one double for WSS (2-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference). Jackson Gurgel hit one single. Connor Manhart hit one single and had two RBIs. Ben Bridges hit one single, and Carter Chaney had one RBI.
Austin Wittenberg, Chaney, and Tyler Wetherell pitched for the Hatchets. Wittenberg threw two innings and allowed six hits, three earned runs, and one walk; Chaney pitched two innings and allowed two hits and two walks with three strikeouts, and Wetherell pitched two innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, and three walks with three strikeouts.
North Clay 17, Brownstown St. Elmo 5
North Clay defeated Brownstown St. Elmo, 17-5, Friday.
The Cardinals scored one run in the first, three in the second, four in the third, four in the fourth, one in the sixth, and four in the seventh.
Alex Boose hit two singles and one double and had four RBIs for North Clay (3-0-1, 1-0 National Trail Conference). Ian Jones hit two singles and had three RBIs. Jesse Weidner hit two singles and had one RBI. Logan Fleener hit one double and had two RBIs. Ayden Jones hit one single and had one RBI. Carder Walden hit one single and had one RBI. Jack Compton hit one single, and Cody Zimdars hit one single and had one RBI.
Boose, Cayden Craig, Trenton Ingram, Keegan Sullens, and Fleener pitched for the Cardinals.
Boose threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and three walks with five strikeouts. Craig threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed one hit, one earned run, and three walks. Ingram threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and one earned run. Sullens threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed four hits and one earned run with one strikeout, and Fleener threw one inning and allowed one walk with two strikeouts.
As for the Bombers, they scored three runs in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Adam Atwood had one hit for BSE (1-3, 0-2 National Trail Conference). Wyatt Forbes had three hits and two RBIs. Cade Schaub had two hits. Wyatt Stine had two hits. Kyle Behl had one hit and one RBI. Calin Chandler had one hit, and Josiah Maxey had one RBI.
FOOTBALL
Sullivan 33, Newton 27
Newton fell to Sullivan, 33-27, in a non-conference game Friday night.
Wade Wickham led the Eagles on the ground with 112 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.
Newton (0-1) totaled 292 yards on the ground to 69 yards through the air.
Dawson Deitz rushed for 68 yards on 14 carries. Meyer Tarr rushed for 57 yards on nine carries and one touchdown, and Parker Wolf rushed for 32 yards on two carries and one touchdown.
As for the passing game, Max Meinhart completed 1-of-4 passes for 58 yards and one touchdown to Austin Moore, while Lain Burgener completed 1-of-1 passes for 11 yards.
While Moore caught the lone passing touchdown, Deitz led the team in the passing game, catching two passes for 11 yards. Moore had one catch for 10 yards.
