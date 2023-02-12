Altamont 58, St. Elmo-Brownstown 47
Altamont defeated St. Elmo-Brownstown, 58-47, at St. Elmo High School.
Mason Robinson led the Indians (23-3, 6-0 National Trail Conference) with 18 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one blocked shot.
Avery Jahraus had 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists.
Eric Kollmann had nine points and seven rebounds.
Dillan Elam had six points, one rebound, and three assists.
Jared Hammer had four points, two rebounds, and one assist.
Logan Cornett had two points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
Kienon Eirhart had two points and one rebound, and Wyatt Phillips had two points and one rebound.
As for the Eagles (16-10, 2-5 National Trail Conference), Caleb Campbell had 16 points and three rebounds.
Jarrett Pasley had 12 points, three rebounds, one assist, and two steals.
Adam Atwood had eight points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Wyatt Stine had seven points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Cade Schaub had two points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal, and Brody Mason had two points and one rebound.
Dieterich 55, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51
Dieterich defeated Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 55-51, at Dieterich High School.
Lucas Westendorf had 17 points. Caleb Gephart had 13. Kolton Kidd had nine. Cole Will had eight, and Jaxon Funneman had five.
ALAH 9 15 11 16 51
Dieterich 16 12 10 17 55
D – Funneman 5, C. Will 8, Westendorf 17, Gephart 13, Kidd 9. FG 21, FT 7-9, F 12. (3-pointers: Westendorf 3, C. Will 2, Gephart 1).
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 51, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 36
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 51-36, at Beecher City High School. Austin Wittenberg had 21 points for the Hatchets (19-8, 4-3 National Trail Conference). Carter Chaney had 11. Jordan Wittenberg had eight. Dylan Curry had six. Talon Bridges had three, and Jackson Gurgel had three.
As for the Bobcats (7-19, 0-7 National Trail Conference), AJ Radloff had 14 points. Clayton Wojcik had seven.
Gage Lorton and Kaidyn Calame had five. Carter Bain had three, and Drake Davis had two.
Farina (South Central) 69, Mulberry Grove 44
South Central defeated Mulberry Grove, 69-44, at Mulberry Grove High School.
Aidan Dodson led the Cougars (20-9) with 43 points. Ethan Watwood had six. Rahkeim Anderson had five. Jacob Smith had four.
Brody Markley and Anthony Buonaura had three.
Max Magnus and Shane Clark had two, and Callaway Smith had one.
The 20 wins for South Central is the first time the school has won 20 or more games in back-to-back seasons since 2007-2008 and 2008-2009.
Dodson’s 43 points also set a new school record.
Toledo (Cumberland) 51, Arcola 43
Cumberland defeated Arcola, 51-43, at Cumberland High School. Gavin Hendrix had 31 points for the Pirates (15-12, 5-3 Lincoln Prairie Conference). Trevin Magee had eight. Blake McMechan had seven. Maddox McElravy and Jaxon Boldt had two, and Kaleb Bierman had one.
Neoga 67, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 48
Neoga defeated Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville, 67-48, at Neoga High School. Brady Reynolds had 26 points for the Indians (11-18). Quintin Richards had 23. Bryar Hennesay had five. Trey Sheehan had four. Braydon Letterle, Malachi Staszak, Kaden Will, and Ryan Koester had two, and Landon Titus had one.
Neoga 17 18 22 10 67
Oblong/
Palestine/Hutsonville 18 17 4 9 48
N – Titus 1, Reynolds 26, Letterle 2, Sheehan 4, Richards 23, Staszak 2, Hennesay 5, Will 2, Koester 2. FG 22, FT 17-20, F 10. (3-pointers: Reynolds 4, Richards 1, Hennesay 1).
Olney 66, Newton 45
Newton fell to Olney (Richland County), 66-45, at Richland County High School.
Dylan Gier had 16 points for the Eagles (18-10, 3-3 Little Illini Conference). Caden Nichols had nine. Kye Bergbower had eight. Marc Jansen had six. Gus Bierman had four, and Max Meinhart had two.
