PAXTON — For the second straight week, the Newton football team had a challenging task on its hands.
The Eagles traveled to Ford County on Friday night for a matchup against Paxton-Buckley-Loda, losing 55-8.
Robert Boyd-Meents led the Panthers with 147 rushing yards and 97 receiving yards.
He scored five touchdowns in total.
Connor Vaughn threw for 208 yards on 10-of-12 passing and four touchdowns.
Noah Steiner caught three passes for 60 yards and Kayden Vance caught three for 47 yards. Both scored touchdowns.
Defensively, the Panthers finished with 74 tackles and nine for loss. They intercepted quarterback Max Meinhart four times and had one fumble recovery.
Meinhart finished with 104 yards on 14-of-29 passing.
Wade Wickham scored the lone touchdown for Newton (0-2) and finished with 21 carries for 70 yards.
Payton Harris caught eight passes for 69 yards.
The Eagles finished with 29 total tackles, nine for loss.
WHAT’S NEXT
Newton travels to Casey-Westfield in Week 3 at 7 p.m. Paxton-Buckley-Loda plays at Bloomington (Central Catholic).
Toledo (Cumberland) 41, Niantic (Sangamon Valley)/Buffalo (Tri-City) 14
The Cumberland Pirates defeated the Niantic (Sangamon Valley)/Buffalo (Tri-City) Storm in Week 2, 41-14.
There was no further information to report on the game.
WHAT’S NEXT
Cumberland hosts Sullivan/Bethany (Okaw Valley) at Pirate Field in Week 3. Niantic (Sangamon Valley)/Buffalo (Tri-City) host Cerro-Gordo/Bement.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 16, Louisville (North Clay) 1
St. Anthony defeated North Clay on Friday, 16-1.
Beau Adams went 3-for-4 with three doubles, three runs and two RBI. Aiden Lauritzen went 3-for-4 with one double, two runs and two RBI. Brock Fearday went 1-for-1 with one RBI and one walk. Brady Hatton went 1-for-3 with one home run, two runs, four RBI and one walk. Max Koenig went 1-for-3 with one run and one walk. Sam Link went 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Will Fearday went 2-for-2 with one run, two RBI and one walk. Henry Brent went 2-for-3 with one double, two runs and two RBI. Connor Roepke scored one run and had one walk. Joey Trupiano scored two runs and Alex Mayar scored one run.
Brock Fearday pitched for the Bulldogs (7-0, 3-0 National Trail Conference).
For the Cardinals (3-2, 2-1 National Trail Conference), Ian Jones went 1-for-2 with one double and one run. Carder Walden went 1-for-2 with one RBI and Evan Clifton went 1-for-1 with one double.
Cody Zimdars, Ben Czyzewski, Keegan Sullens and Clifton pitched for North Clay.
Teutopolis 11, Odin 0
Teutopolis defeated Odin on Friday, 11-0.
Jake Bushur went 1-for-1 with one home run, two runs and one RBI. Mick Niebrugge went 2-for-3 with one home run, one run and three RBI. Mitch Koester went 1-for-3 with one run. Brett Kreke went 1-for-2 with one double, one run and one walk. Henry Thompson went 3-for-3 with one home run, two runs and three RBI. Conner Hoelscher went 2-for-3 with one double, one run and two RBI. Devin Kreke went 1-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Garrett Gaddis scored one run and Davin Worman scored two runs and had one walk.
Andrew Probst pitched for the Wooden Shoes (4-0) and allowed two walks to four strikeouts over five innings.
Neoga 13, Dieterich 3
Neoga defeated Dieterich on Friday, 13-3.
Trey Sheehan went 1-for-4 with two runs, one RBI and one walk. Colin Blazich went 3-for-5 with three doubles, three runs, five RBI and one walk. Matt Propst went 3-for-3 with one double, one run, three RBI and one walk. James Ballinger went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one walk. Josiah Gentry went 3-for-3 with one double, one run, one RBI and one walk. Carter Young went 1-for-3 with two runs, one RBI and one walk. Dane McKinney went 1-for-1. Keaton Lacy went 1-for-3 with one run, one RBI and one walk. Landon Titus scored one run and had one walk. Ethan O’Dell scored one run and had one walk. Micah Staszak scored one run and had one walk and AJ Henderson drew one walk.
Ballinger, Brock Lanham Blazich and Titus pitched for the Indians (3-2, 1-0 National Trail Conference).
For the Movin Maroons (3-5, 1-3 National Trail Conference), Justin Boerngen went 3-for-4 with one run, one RBI and one walk. Gavin Meinhart went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one run, one RBI and one walk. Dominic Ashley went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one walk. Gavin French went 1-for-3. Lucas Westendorf scored one run and had two walks. Carson Baxter drew two walks and Landon Keck drew two walks.
Westendorf, Meinhart and Baxter pitched for Dieterich.
Altamont 10, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 5
Altamont defeated Stewardson-Strasburg on Friday, 10-5.
Nathan Stuemke went 1-for-4 with two runs, one RBI and one walk. Eli Miller went 1-for-4 with one double, two runs, one RBI and one walk. Dillan Elam went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Keegan Schultz went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run and two RBI. Ethan Robbins went 1-for-1 with one RBI. Clayton Arnold went 3-for-4 with one run. Kaidyn Miller scored one run and had one walk. Riley Berg had one RBI and one walk. Kade Milleville scored one run. Kaden Davis scored one run and Will Reardon scored one run.
Dillan Elam and Aden McManaway pitched for the Indians (4-3, 2-1 National Trail Conference).
For Stewardson-Strasburg (3-4, 2-2 National Trail Conference), Ben Bridges went 1-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Branson Tingley went 1-for-4 with one RBI. Connor Manhart went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Colten Bridges went 1-for-4. Seth Rincker went 1-for-3 with one run. Blayzz Verdeyen went 1-for-2 with one run and one walk. Jackson Gurgel had one walk. Kendall Morris had two walks and Carter Verdeyen scored one run and had one walk.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 4, Brownstown/St. Elmo 1
Beecher City defeated Brownstown/St. Elmo on Friday, 4-1.
Clayton Wojcik went 1-for-2. AJ Radloff went 1-for-3 with one double and two RBI. Gage Lorton went 1-for-1. Blake Mueller went 1-for-2 with one RBI and Conner Nowitzke went 1-for-2.
Radloff pitched for the Bobcats (3-2, 1-2 National Trail Conference) and allowed five hits and one walk to 10 strikeouts over seven innings.
For Brownstown (2-6, 0-2 National Trail Conference, 1-1 Egyptian Illini Conference), Josiah Maxey went 2-for-3. Adam Atwood went 1-for-3 with one RBI and Cade Schaub went 2-for-3.
Atwood pitched and allowed four runs, five hits and three walks to eight strikeouts over six innings.
Olney (Richland County) Invitational
St. Anthony finished first and the junior varsity team finished second at the Olney (Richland County) Invitational on Friday.
The Bulldogs fired a team score of 315. The junior varsity team shot a final round of 316.
Dakota Flaig fired a final round of 71. Joey Trupiano shot an 80 and Charlie Wegman and Preston Phillips both shot rounds of 82.
Lane Ludwig’s score did not count toward the team total. He shot an 87.
Jack Swingler led the junior varsity team with a 76. Alec Hakman and Ryan Schmidt each shot a 79 and Ethan Karolewicz shot an 82.
Maddux Clark’s score did not count toward the team total. He shot an 86.
Teutopolis also sent two teams and Newton sent one. The Wooden Shoes first team shot a 335, the second shot a 353 and the Eagles fired a 354.
Coen Pennington led Teutopolis’ first team with a 75. Brody Thoele shot an 83. Isaac Weber shot an 85 and Hayden Tebbe shot a 92.
Ethan Thoele did not count toward the team total. He shot a 92.
Hayden Jansen led Teutopolis’ second team with an 84. Noah Koester shot an 88. Kole Ohnesorge shot an 89 and Drew Hoene shot a 92.
Landyn Thoele did not count toward the team total. He shot a 96.
Michael Kennedy led Newton with an 81. Grant Fulton shot an 85. Gunner James fired a 92 and Evan Johnson shot a 96.
North Clay’s Riley Poe also played and shot a final round of 98.
