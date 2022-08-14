SOFTBALL
Charleston Middle School 10, St. Anthony Grade School 0
Charleston defeated St. Anthony, 10-0, Friday.
The Trojans scored one in the first, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, and five in the fifth.
The Bullpups were no-hit in the game.
Myers pitched for St. Anthony. She threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits, three earned runs, and one walk.
Myers threw 75 pitches, 47 for strikes, and hit one batter.
Dieterich Junior High School 19, Cowden-Herrick Grade School 4
Dieterich defeated Cowden-Herrick, 19-4, Friday.
The Roadrunners scored two runs in the first, two in the second, seven in the third, and eight in the fourth.
As for the Bobcats, they scored two in the second and two in the third.
Haley Doty hit one double for Cowden-Herrick (0-2). Brylie Prater hit one single, and Jayla Arnett hit one single. Helena Bowlin had two RBIs, while Jordyn Wright had one RBI.
South Central Middle School 7, Neoga Junior High 2
South Central defeated Neoga, 7-2, Friday.
The Lady Falcons scored three runs in the third and four in the fifth.
Peddicord hit one triple for South Central (4-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference). Addy Ruholl had one RBI. Buchanan hit one single. Brown hit one single and had two RBIs. Emmie Ruholl hit one single and had one RBI, and Annie Ruholl hit one single.
Peddicord also pitched for the Lady Falcons. She threw seven innings and allowed one earned run and one walk with 14 strikeouts.
As for the Warriors, they scored one run in the second and one in the fifth.
Brandenburg hit one double for Neoga. Henderson hit one single. Campbell hit one single and had one RBI, and Coy hit one single.
