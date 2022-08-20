SOFTBALL
Altamont Grade School 15, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
Altamont defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC), 15-0, Friday.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the first, 11 in the second, and one in the third.
Hankins hit one single, one double, and one triple and had three RBIs for Altamont (6-3). Roberts hit two singles. Nelson hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. Pearcy hit one double and had one RBI, and Kollmann had one RBI.
Nelson pitched for the Wildcats. She threw three innings and allowed three walks with five strikeouts.
As for the Bobcats, they were no-hit in the game.
Pope pitched for CHBC. She threw two innings and allowed eight hits, five earned runs, and five walks with two strikeouts.
South Central Middle School 10, St. Michael's School 0
South Central defeated St. Michael's, 10-0, Friday.
The Lady Falcons scored one run in the first, four in the second, four in the fourth, and one in the fifth.
Peddicord had one RBI for South Central (7-4, 4-2 National Trail Conference). Addy Ruholl hit one double and had three RBIs, and Swift hit one single and had one RBI.
As for the Sharpshooters, Cremens hit one double, and Hatton and K. Ordner hit one single.
BASEBALL
Jasper County Junior High 15, Panthers 1
Jasper County defeated the Panthers, 15-1, Friday.
The Eagles scored five runs in the first, four in the second, and six in the third.
H. Mulvey hit one single and one double for Jasper County (5-0, 2-0 Little Eastern Illinois Conference). Wolf hit one double and had one RBI. McCann hit one single. Horner hit one single and had one RBI. Harris hit one single and had two RBIs. Ochs hit one single and had two RBIs. Ulm hit one single and had one RBI. Burgener hit one single and had two RBIs. C. Mulvey had one RBI, and Cleaver had one RBI.
Cleaver also pitched for the Eagles. He threw three innings and allowed two walks with seven strikeouts.
South Central Middle School 13, North Clay Clay City Junior High School 1
South Central defeated North Clay/Clay City, 13-1, Friday.
The loss pushed the Indians to 2-4 on the season.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 14, Mulberry Grove Junior High 2
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (CHBC) defeated Mulberry Grove, 14-2, Friday.
The Bobcats scored four runs in the first, one in the second, eight in the third, and one in the fourth.
Dilley hit one single, one double, and one home run and had five RBIs for CHBC. Well hit one single and one triple and had three RBIs. Howell hit one single. Vaughn hit one single and had two RBIs, and Hardimon had one RBI.
Stoldt pitched for the Bobcats. He threw four innings and allowed two hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts.
