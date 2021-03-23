The National Trail Conference released it’s All-Conference selections Monday with Altamont freshman Grace Nelson taking home the Most Valuable Player Award.
Nelson stormed onto the scene this season, despite the lack of preparation teams typically have prior to a season. She scored 40 points in her debut in the first of three close battles with the Neoga Indians.
She ended the season with 459 points for an average of 28.7 per game on 62 percent shooting from two and 32.1 percent from three. She also grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game.
Nelson’s backcourt partner Brooke Runge also was named to the First Team. Runge and Nelson partnered together to help a young Altamont team to an 8-3 record against conference opponents. The first game against Neoga did not count as a conference game.
She finished the season with 271 points, 16.9 per game on 41 percent from the field to go along with 3.9 assists per game and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Next season, Runge will be playing for Parkland College.
From the NTC Shootout winning team, Neoga’s Sydney Richards was named to the First Team. Richards was a force on the boards this past season, and was critical in Neoga’s 8-1 record against conference opponents. She had great paint presence and was able to create second opportunities with her offensive rebounds.
Mikala Nichols of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg made the First Team as well, averaging a double-double on the season with 17 points per game, 12 rebounds per game, and 3.6 steals per game, according to MaxPreps.
Gracie Heckert, a sophomore from Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City averaged 16.7 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game, according to MaxPreps.
Madison Lovett from North Clay rounded out the First Team and averaged 13.6 points per game.
A pair of St. Anthony players made the Second Team; Lucy Fearday and Riley Guy.
Kylee Phillips of Neoga was named to the Second Team, along with Olivia Campbell of Brownstown/St. Elmo and Laney Webster of South Central.
A pair of Lady Hatchets round out the Second Team with Hannah Hayes and Ella Kinkelaar.
Remi Miller of Altamont, Neoga’s Audrey Ramert, Dieterich’s Kaitlyn Boerngen, South Central’s Halle Smith and North Clay’s Miah Ballard all were given Honorable Mention.
