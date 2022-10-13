Typically, freshmen aren't always the ones counted on when it comes to state-quality teams.
Coen Pennington isn't like most freshmen, though.
Entering his first season of competitive high school golf, Pennington made his mark early for St. Anthony by placing at the season-opening Prep Tour Boys Golf Showcase at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington. He shot a four-over-par 76 at the event.
Pennington said, "I was pretty nervous going into it, but I think I put a lot of pressure on myself."
Bulldogs' head coach Phil Zaccari added that he believed Pennington would make his case for a top-six spot in nearly every event the varsity team played in, but he didn't know that he would go beyond that.
"We were concerned with the extra distance and how that would affect him, but it didn't affect him that much," Zaccari said.
By season's end, Pennington earned his way onto the postseason roster and didn't disappoint.
Pennington finished the postseason with an 18-hole average of 78. He shot an 83 at a Class 1A Regional at Quail Creek in Robinson, a 75 at a Class 1A Sectional at Effingham Country Club, an 81 on the first day of the Class 1A State Final Tournament, and a two-over-par 74 on the final day.
"It was a great experience," Pennington said. "It was so much fun playing with all these guys since we're all so close, but it was a great experience. I got off to a slow start but bounced back in the postseason. I loved it so much, and I'm looking forward to next season."
Pennington's success wasn't anything new, though.
When Penington was in junior high, he finished 18th at the Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) Boys Golf State Tournament as a sixth grader and second to Charleston's Hudson Meister as an eighth grader. There was no tournament for Pennington as a seventh-grader because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, his dedication was unmatched, and his poise only grew throughout the year.
"Dedication, he's right there; poise, he's a freshman. He let a couple of things get to him early, but by the end, he was so focused, and I think he grew a lot and matured," Zaccari said. "He's not a freshman anymore, and he did much, much better down the stretch about putting the unfortunate things behind him and staying focused and moving forward, and that helped us do what we needed to do this year.
"I was curious to see how he would start to handle it when school got in the way, and we had to focus on making sure that schooling was there and he could balance school with golf, and he ended up doing pretty well with that."
Pennington said that the main person he thanks the most for those attributes is his father, who helped him a lot, especially during junior high.
This story is the first of a four-part feature series on the St. Anthony boys’ golf team.
