The Effingham Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest is on Sunday, January 23.
Doors open and registration is from noon to 12:15 p.m., with the free throw shooting starting at 12:20 p.m. at the Enlow Center at Saint Anthony High School. All boys and girls ages 9-14 (age as of January 1) are welcome to compete.
Volunteers, participants, and spectators are encouraged to follow IDPH requirements for school visitors, wear a mask, and socially distance.
Participants in the competition can remove their masks while shooting.
If you have questions, please give Greg Koester a call at (217) 821-7731.
