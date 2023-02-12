The Teutopolis Knights of Columbus will host the Free Throw Championship on Feb. 18 at J.H. Griffin Gym.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the shooting starting at 1 p.m.

There will be plaques, giveaways, opportunities to win prizes, and advancement to regional and state contests.

Boys and girls, ages 9-14, as of Jan. 1, 2023, are eligible to compete.

After completing the awards for the council competition, the winners will shoot for the district competition.

Contact Matthew Weidner at (217) 925-5700 or (217) 821-5112 for more information.

