The Teutopolis Knights of Columbus will host the Free Throw Championship on Feb. 18 at J.H. Griffin Gym.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the shooting starting at 1 p.m.
There will be plaques, giveaways, opportunities to win prizes, and advancement to regional and state contests.
Boys and girls, ages 9-14, as of Jan. 1, 2023, are eligible to compete.
After completing the awards for the council competition, the winners will shoot for the district competition.
Contact Matthew Weidner at (217) 925-5700 or (217) 821-5112 for more information.
