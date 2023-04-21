EFFINGHAM — There will be a free pickleball clinic for beginner adults (18 and older) at Sehy Pickleball Courts located at Hendelmeyer Park on May 11 at 6 p.m.

Pickleball is a family-friendly game that is easy to learn and can be played on a small court. It combines tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is considered the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

Equipment and rules will be provided at the clinic; please wear tennis shoes.

Experienced players are asked to attend and help with the clinic.

For more information, contact Ardel Huntington at (217) 343-2810.

